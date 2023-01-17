Paschal Donohoe may be just too big a player in Varadkar’s world to be allowed to fail

Is Paschal Donohoe too big to fail? Is he too important to the Fine Gael hierarchy to be dispatched by Leo Varadkar in the same way Frances Fitzgerald and more lately Damien English were?

Is Donohoe too big to fail for the management of the country’s finances and indeed our reputation overseas, most importantly in Brussels?

The Public Expenditure and Reform Minister hastily convened a press conference on Sunday afternoon so he could deal with the controversy over his election expenses before jetting off on business related to his prestigious role as president of the Eurogroup.

Fine Gael went to great lengths late last year to ensure Donohoe could hang on to that particular title and continue to have access to the powerful finance ministers of Europe.

Donohoe may not be Mr Popular among Fine Gael backbenchers, but he is very close to the Taoiseach, who values his advice on economic matters.

But what does Donohoe mean to Fianna Fáil? Is he too big to fail for Micheál Martin?

The Fianna Fáil leader has given his full support to the embattled Donohoe, but some of his party colleagues are less than convinced.

“Last week, Paschal wanted to oversee the updating of Sipo (Standard in Public Office Commission) powers following the resignation of a colleague after disclosure failure and now he can’t do this because of his disclosure failures,” one senior Fianna Fáil TD said. The same person said Donohoe’s exit from his ministry was a “no-brainer” because he has admitted to failing to properly account for work on his election provided by engineering CEO Michael Stone.

The TD noted that Donohoe already admitted his failures so Sipo essentially has an open-and-shut case against him.

Donohoe said he would consider whether he should stay in his position after the outcome of the Sipo investigation which, as noted, should find he broke the rules.

Although it would be unwise to underestimate how ineffectual Sipo is when it comes to investigating politicians, and especially when it comes to dishing out punishment.

There may be TDs in Fine Gael with their eye on Donohoe’s portfolio and ministerial salary but it would be a brave politician to go after one of their own while he’s going through a hard time

But will anyone actually push him if there is an adverse ethics finding against him?

It is very unlikely to be Varadkar, seeing as Donohoe gave him his full support throughout the long-running saga surrounding the Fine Gael leader leaking a confidential document to a friend.

The three government leaders have taken the approach that they look after their

own party business and they don’t encroach on each other’s turf. This means it is unlikely Martin or Green Party leader Eamon Ryan will move to oust Donohoe.

There may be TDs in Fine Gael with their eye on Donohoe’s portfolio and ministerial salary but it would be a brave politician to go after one of their own while he’s going through a hard time.

Even the opposition has been fairly meek in its response to the controversy. Possibly because they are taking the “there but for the grace of God” approach in the knowledge their affairs are not exactly squeaky-clean either.

So maybe Donohoe is too big to fail.