Paschal Donohoe channels Richard Nixon’s ‘Checkers speech’ to get himself out the gap in poster expenses row

Paschal Donohoe, knowingly or unknowingly, appears to have taken a leaf out of the Richard Nixon playbook.

The Public Expenditure Minister’s Dáil statement has strange echoes of a speech given by ‘Tricky Dicky’ before the latter became altogether notorious owing to Watergate.

Even since it was delivered, Nixon’s “Checkers speech” has entered political folklore as a template for how to rise above the circling foes by appealing to the innate good nature of the people.

In Paschal’s case, if the people already warmly accord you an innate good nature, then such an appeal — which casts the speaker as a vulnerable, all-too-human striver for the public good — is all the more likely to succeed.

Remarkably, Nixon, then a US senator, was similarly accused of breaking the rules relating to his political campaign expenses, including promotional material.

Paschal Donohoe election posters being put up for the 2016 election

Paschal Donohoe election posters being put up for the 2016 election

At the time, in 1952, Nixon was a vice-presidential candidate and it had threatened a career trajectory that ultimately took him to the White House.

Nixon was benefitting from a fund established by his backers to reimburse him for expenses, including travel, Christmas cards and other personal branding. The press got hold of the secret support and a full-scale scandal ensued.

It had to be addressed… and Nixon gambled that the actual facts, figures and cumbersome details were of little interest to the public. Instead voters wanted reassurance, and reinforcement of their trust — especially since he was the running mate for Dwight Eisenhower, the man who had won World War II.

“Not one cent of... money… ever went to me for my personal use,” Nixon said. “Every penny of it was used to pay for political expenses.” Sound familiar?

It’s called the Checkers speech because it ended up with a puppy of that name… and bashing Nixon became the equivalent of attacking the puppy in his arms.

He said: “One other thing I probably should tell you because if we don't they'll probably be saying this about me too, we did get something – a gift – after the election. A man down in Texas heard Pat [Nixon’s wife] on the radio mention the fact that our two youngsters would like to have a dog.

"And, believe it or not… we got a message from Union Station in Baltimore saying they had a package for us. We went down to get it. You know what it was? It was a little cocker spaniel dog in a crate that he'd sent all the way from Texas. Black and white spotted. And our little girl – Tricia, the six-year-old – named it Checkers. And you know, the kids, like all kids, love the dog and I just want to say this right now, that regardless of what they say about it, we're gonna keep it.”

US president Richard Nixon was nicknamed 'Tricky Dicky'

US president Richard Nixon was nicknamed 'Tricky Dicky'

Thus Nixon was out the gap. Paschal was never going to go that far, but he still put his personal honour on the line, as Nixon did. At the conclusion of Paschal’s speech an ill-tempered Dáil session, he addressed the Ceann Comhairle (and by extension those listening and watching unseen).

“I have served under three taoisigh in three successive governments. During that time I hope I have made a difference,” the Fine Gael TD said.

He had “done my very best to respond to each matter in a truthful and accurate manner”. Then came the emotional outreach: “It is the greatest of privileges to be a member of the Oireachtas, to represent the constituents of Dublin Central, and above all to contribute as a member of the Government of Ireland to improving the lives of the people I serve.”

He listed his national achievements, including “supporting the workers and employers of our country during a pandemic” and “bringing our national finances to a point of surplus, twice.”

These was not to excuse – or ignore – the angst of the Opposition at the matter in hand, he said, Instead it was “to remind me of the standards that I should have applied".

From the sublime to the ridiculous: “What I am accountable for is failing to amend my election expenses in 2017 to the tune of €140, when the use of a corporate van became known to me. For this I have repeatedly apologised.”

A poxy van, when he bestrides Europe, fixing Eurofin’s problem. Giving all his time, yet admitting his failure in not “taking time to determine the full facts around payments that were made for postering” he didn’t know about; and “not being as involved in the details of the running of my election campaigns as I should have been".

Then a rhetorical ram-home, delivered more in sorrow then in anger: “While this is all that some of the Opposition will seek to define me by, it is not all that I have done while serving the constituents of Dublin Central and our country.”

Note the appeal to everyman and everyone, with repeated use of “our country”. A citizen like any other; weighed down with attendant issues, as every citizen must feel in current circumstances.

And now look at his out-line: “I take hard-won lessons and I will carry them with me as I continue to serve the people of Ireland.”

He’s just subtly told you that he’s won, that he continues… which is what Nixon did: “I intend to continue the fight. Why do I feel so deeply? Why do I feel that in spite of the smears, the misunderstandings, the necessity for a man to come up here and bare his soul as I have? Why is it necessary for me to continue this fight? And I want to tell you why. Because, you see, I love my country.”

Genius.