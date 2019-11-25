Paschal Donohoe asks Noel Grealish to clarify 'apparent ethnic basis' of question over money being sent to Nigeria
FINANCE Minister Paschal Donohoe has written to Independent TD Noel Grealish calling on him to clarify “the apparent ethnic basis” of a question he raised over money being sent from Ireland to Nigeria.
The Galway TD sparked controversy earlier this month when he asked Taoiseach Leo Varadkar if he suggested remittances sent to Nigeria were not the proceeds of crime.
Mr Grealish quoted a figure for the past eight years of €3.4bn, telling the Dáil the amounts were “astronomical”.
The commentary and figures were widely rejected by ministers – but the Independent TD, who regularly votes with the Government, has made no further comment.
Mr Grealish used figures based on loose analysis by the World Bank.
However, in a letter dated November 22 Mr Donohoe notes that the deputy was in position of CSO information which suggests just €17m is sent to Nigeria every year in remittances.
“The Taoiseach provided you with figures from the Central Statistics Office, in a Parliamentary Question reply dated 22 October 2019 and there are procedures in place to allow you to challenge these figures if you consider that they were misleading,” Mr Donohoe wrote.
“I am disappointed with the apparent ethnic basis of your statements and would welcome any steps that you would be willing to take to clarify on this aspect. It is inappropriate to single out one country in absence of evidence of wrong-doing.”
The minister says an important part of his job is to ensure that money leaving the country comes from legitimate sources and that the appropriate levels of taxation have been paid on it.
He outlines in detail the framework under which Ireland’s anti-money laundering regime operates, nothing that this country is a member of the Finance Action Task Force (FATF).
The FATF believes Ireland has “a generally sound legislative” framework in place and that Central Bank “is performing well in supervising financial institutions”.
Mr Donohoe adds that the Revenue Commissioners and An Garda Síochána also intervene where they have a suspicion that a money laundering offence may have been committed.
“Therefore I am satisfied that the appropriate framework is in place to ensure that money leaving the country comes from legitimate sources and the appropriate levels of tax are paid on it,” the minister concludes.
“As I previously indicated, if you have any evidence of wrong-doing in relation to remittances going to Nigeria or any other country, I would strongly advise you to bring it to the attention of An Garda Síochána.”
