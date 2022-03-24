Paschal Donohoe accuses Sinn Féin of being ‘too busy’ deleting policies from its website as it criticises cost-of-living measures

The Central Bank is hosting an event on “Business Finance and Investment" with contributions from Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has accused Sinn Féin of being “too busy deleting” its policies as he defended the Government’s response to the cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Donohoe clashed with Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty at Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil on Thursday with Mr Doherty claiming that people are being forced to choose between keeping the heat on and buying food.

“Workers and families can’t bear these costs without significant financial hardship,” the Sinn Féin deputy said.

He said it was not credible that there would be no further Government support for struggling households until the Budget in October and called for a social welfare package to support the most vulnerable.

“The people that I represent, the people I speak to, their anxiety levels went through the roof when they saw you on their television screens saying: ‘Let me be clear, I am not planning any additional measures to support you, your household, your family until at least the Budget’,” Mr Doherty said.

“And that was on the same day that Bord Giás increased their cost of gas by up to 40pc electricity by nearly 30pc and other suppliers are going to follow suit.”

He said that “people who are dependent on social welfare are poorer now and they're wondering how am I going to get that extra hundreds of euro to heat my home or to get food on the table for me and my family”.

Read More





Read More

Mr Donohoe defended the Government’s response to the crisis, claiming it was a result of “circumstances outside of our control”, citing the “uncertain” duration of the war in Ukraine.

Whilst listing off the measures announced in recent weeks, including the cut to excise duty and the €200 electricity grant, Mr Donohoe admitted that they “won’t insulate, won't cover them from all of the costs they are now facing but will help and we are determined to ensure they are swiftly implemented”.

The Fine Gael TD then rounded on Sinn Féin by claiming it had overseen a 3.8pc increase in local authority rates in Northern Ireland in recent weeks.

“I didn't hear any acknowledgement from you in relation to that, not a single word,” Mr Donohoe told Mr Doherty.

“The difference between the deputies on this side of the house and you, Deputy Doherty, and your colleagues, is this government is busy trying to implement measures that we believe can make a difference. We are busy implementing measures to try to help,” he said.

As tensions flared in the chamber and the Sinn Féin benches could be heard heckling the minister, Mr Donohoe concluded his remarks by saying: “Deputy Doherty you’re busy deleting your policies, deleting the measures, that’s what you’re doing, we are acting on recent decisions, we are acting on our recent policies, all of you are too busy deleting them.”

The Sunday Independent revealed earlier this month that Sinn Féin deleted tens of thousands of press statements from its website. The party said it was due to “outdated content” but one of its TDs later claimed that the large number of statements were slowing down the website.