Party leaders could be called to give evidence into pay hike for top civil service post

The proposed €81,000 rise to an annual salary of nearly €300,000 for a top civil servant is to be probed by members of two committees in an “unprecedented” move.

The Finance committee will take lead in examining the basis for the remuneration for the new Secretary General at the Department of Health, a post now occupied by Robert Watt.

He is a former Secretary General at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, where he commanded a salary of €211,000 a year.

The prospect has now been raised of testimony by the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, leader of the Green Party, Minister for Public Enterprise, Minister for Finance and Mr Watt himself.

It follows the oversight committee of the CPP, the Oireachtas Committee on Procedure and Privilege, green-lighting of a hybrid investigation by two committees that had each bid separately to probe the matter.

The CPP suggested a meeting between the two chairs and both clerks of the Finance and Public Accounts committees to devise a formula to study the matter.

The deal will see PAC members in attendance and making contributions at Finance committee hearings.

The matter was raised in the Dáil. Sinn Fein TD Matt Carthy said: “This week the Committee of Public Accounts asked the Government to stall the recruitment process for the new Secretary General of the Department of Health. If the process goes ahead, an additional €81,000 will be provided in remuneration for the position.”

He said it came against the background of the same committee dealing with the ever-increasing spiralling costs for the National Children's Hospital.

“So we have two different scenarios — one in which we are told that the spiralling costs cannot be addressed at this stage and another concerning an outrageous increase in salary that we can stop.”

He urged the Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, “to ensure that it is stopped.”

The Fine Gael leader said in reply that the Department of Health “will benefit from being led by someone who has a good record in containing spiralling costs.”

Mr Varadkar added: “ The new interim Secretary General has that record, and may save the State a lot of money in that regard.

“As far as I am aware, the process to appoint a new permanent Secretary General will continue.”

The PAC has asked by letter that the process be suspended while it is investigated, with the Finance Committee now poised to follow suit.

Confirming the new way forward after talks with PAC chairman Brian Stanley at Leinster House, Finance chair John McGuinness of Fianna Fáil said there was a large level of public disquiet at such a huge rise for a public servant.

“One of the matters that will have to be looked at is whether TLAC, the Top-Level Appointments Committee, is too close to DPER (the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform),” he suggested.

“There was a memo to go to Government [which never did],” Mr McGuinness added, which would suggest it had been approved by the three party leaders of coalition and the Minister for Finance.

He agreed it was likely that all four would be called as witnesses, along with other principals, senior civil servants and members of TLAC.

“They would be in the first tranche (of witnesses),” he said, “but a prior step would be writing to witnesses to seek submissions.”

The two committees would now work together to draw up a list of witnesses prior to the holding of hearings, but Fin-PAC wanted to get matters underway as soon as possible, he said.

“Our instinct would be to get to work immediately and in a speed manner that would ultimately result in an agreed report to be laid before the Oireachtas, leading to a debate in the Dáil,” he said.

Mr McGuinness added that he believed it appropriate that no final appointment would be made to the top of the Department of Health now that a process was underway.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was another likely to be called before members of the Oireachtas to give evidence in person, he added.

The ongoing row has been causing misgivings within Government and continuing public attention. One member of the PAC, Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry, tweeted after the Taoiseach’s morning radio appearances on Mr Martin’s declaration that he wants to bring about a reformed Health service after Covid.

He posted: “An extra €81k… €292k for Sec Gen (600 staff) and €363k for HSE CEO (102,000 staff). Sec Gen of UK Department of Health €171k (2,160 staf), CEO of NHS €241,000 (1.4 million staff).

“Benchmarking Irish style.”

Online Editors