Senator Ned O'Sullivan said he doesn't want to distract from "the outstanding work" that Taoiseach Micheál Martin is doing. Photo: Peter Dejong/AP Photo

Fianna Fáil senator Ned O'Sullivan will not take his place in the party's ard comhairle contest

An ally of Taoiseach Micheál Martin has withdrawn from an election to fill an internal Fianna Fáil position to avoid dividing the party after news of the contest leaked.

Senator Ned O’Sullivan told colleagues he is withdrawing from the election for a parliamentary party position on the Fianna Fáil Ard Comhairle because it “will undoubtedly lend itself to further negative commentary and speculation”.

He criticised leaking from the party to the media after the Irish Independent revealed this week that he was contesting the position with Cork North-West TD Pádraig O’Sullivan, who is seen as a critic of Mr Martin’s.

In an email to TDs and senators today, Ned O’Sullivan said: “I would normally relish a challenge, but it is my considered opinion that any unnecessary dividing of the parliamentary party should be avoided at this particular time.

“We do not need any distraction from the outstanding work that our Taoiseach and our Fianna Fáil ministers are doing in Government.

“The regular flow of information to the media from members is one of our greatest weaknesses and a contest of this nature will undoubtedly lend itself to further negative commentary and speculation.

“It is with this in mind, and for no other reason, that I have decided to withdraw from the election.”

The Kerry-based senator noted that since joining Fianna Fáíl in 1961, he had held virtually every officer position at various levels of the party, is 16 years in the Oireachtas and has fought 11 successful elections for the party.

He has previously described Mr Martin as a “statesman” who is “head and shoulders over all opposition leaders” and backed him to lead the party into the next general election.

In his email, he said he wished Pádraig O’Sullivan “the best of luck” on the ard comhairle. “He can depend on me to support him in his endeavours on our behalf,” the senator said.

Pádraig O’Sullivan said last Sunday he believed he was “a representative of the modern progressive party we want to be”.

He had been asked to go forward, he said, by a person who did not want to be identified but was in a “middling” position on the party spectrum.

He said: “I wouldn’t take it as a pro or anti-Micheál contest. If some people want to view it that way, I can’t help it. I’ve no doubt some people would conflate it.

“And I have no doubt that in the aftermath of the vote it could be dressed up as something else. But I have to win it first.”