Parts of Good Friday Agreement ‘haven’t worked’, but overhaul is ‘dangerous’, says Alban Maginness

One of the politicians involved in the Good Friday Agreement negotiations has warned of the risks involved in changing the “architecture” of the deal.

As the impasse continues at the Northern Ireland Assembly, there have been calls for reforms to the power-sharing government that was set up as part of the 1998 agreement.

However, while acknowledging some of the institutions established following the agreement “haven’t worked”, Alban Maginness, who was part of the SDLP team involved in negotiating the deal, said it was important not to overhaul it.

Reflecting on the political tensions in Northern Ireland, Mr Maginness, a former MLA at Stormont who retired from frontline politics in 2016, said they needed to be addressed within the current structures.

“We still have the problem of having two different political traditions here, reflected in two different communities, and we have to have a mechanism of trying to resolve that conflict,” he said.

“But how do we resolve it? We resolve it through the institutions that have been set up. Those institutions haven’t worked, clearly they haven’t worked and continue to have problems.

“The very important point I would make is do not destroy the architecture of the Good Friday Agreement. Do not fundamentally change it, because if you do that you create, in my view, a political battlefield that will be worse than what we have now.”

Mr Maginness was speaking at an event last week at Ulster University entitled “Belfast Good Friday Agreement: Social transformation or missed opportunity”.

Speakers at the event, which was also addressed by a number of academics, discussed the effects and legacy of the agreement, which was signed on April 10, 1998, following intense negotiations between the UK government, the Irish government and the political parties in the North.

A referendum on the agreement was held on both sides of the Border. Around 71pc of people in Northern Ireland and 94pc in the Republic voted in favour of the deal.

Among the criticisms of the agreement is the mandatory coalition system used at Stormont, which requires the First and deputy First Ministers to be from parties representing different parts of the community.

Critics say this has resulted in the two largest parties, Sinn Féin and the DUP, being able at different times to pull down the power-sharing government.

The Assembly has not met since February due to the DUP’s concerns over the Northern Ireland Protocol, while Sinn Féin brought down the Stormont government in 2017 over the “cash for ash” scandal.

Opponents of the mandatory coalition system would like to see the Assembly work on a voluntary coalition basis, through which parties could decide who they wished to work with in leading the Stormont government. However, Mr Maginness said he was worried about the possible effects of voluntary coalition.

“The greatest advocate for the reform of the Good Friday Agreement and the Assembly has been Jim Allister, the Traditional Unionist Voice leader. He has been the greatest reformist of the system,” he said.

“Jim Allister has always said, ‘Let’s have a voluntary coalition’. If you have a voluntary coalition, I guarantee you will have a coalition of the SDLP, the Ulster Unionists, the Alliance Party and Sinn Féin on the one hand or, alternatively, you will have a coalition of the DUP, the Ulster Unionists and the Alliance Party, excluding Sinn Féin.

“So, either you exclude Sinn Féin or you exclude the DUP from participation in government, and if you do that you alienate a whole section of society.

“Jim Allister wants that because his idea was that if you have a voluntary coalition you can so engineer it to exclude Sinn Féin.

“That is his grand design and that, I think, should be recognised by anyone looking at the reform of the institutions, because that is in essence what voluntary coalition is going to be. I think it is highly dangerous indeed.

“I think we need to reform the institutions but not fundamentally rebuild the institutions or destroy the architecture.”

Meanwhile, the DUP’s refusal to return to the Assembly until its concerns around the protocol are addressed received a boost yesterday.

The findings of a poll for the Belfast Telegraph showed four out of five unionists continue to back the DUP’s boycott.

Of that 80pc, 49pc want the protocol removed completely while 31pc are seeking significant changes to the arrangements.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson will be encouraged amid continuing efforts by the UK and EU to forge a compromise deal on the contentious post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The Lucidtalk poll also revealed Sinn Féin and the DUP have strengthened their positions as Northern Ireland’s two largest parties.

The popularity of Sinn Féin is up two percentage points on the last polling data in August to 32pc, while the DUP is up three points to 27pc.

The DUP is also up six points on its first-preference vote result in May’s Assembly election.

Alliance remains secure as the third-most popular on 15pc, which represents a drop of one percentage point since August.

The UUP is down two points to 9pc while the SDLP remains at 7pc. The TUV attracted 5pc of support, down one point on August.​