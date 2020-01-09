Parties plot for general election in February

The country could be on the verge of an early general election as political tensions heighten ahead of the highly anticipated meeting between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

With the two leaders preparing to discuss the timing of the election, senior figures in both parties were suggesting it was time to dissolve the Dáil and allow the electorate to decide on the next Government.

There is also a growing belief within Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil that voters are ready for a general election with February 7 and 14 being speculated as possible dates for a vote.

Last night, senior Fine Gael sources, including Cabinet members, were still raising concerns about how the Government could continue with the current Dáil numbers after Mr Martin categorically ruled out supporting the Fine Gael-led administration in confidence votes.

Warnings

Meanwhile, a senior Fianna Fáil source said "all the mood music" pointed towards the country going to the polls in the coming weeks, but added: "God himself only knows what Leo is thinking."

Another senior party figure said Mr Martin's media interviews showed the Fianna Fáil leader had "started the campaign". However, there were warnings tomorrow's meeting could be a "damp squib" and the election talks may drag into the coming weeks.

Mr Varadkar and Mr Martin are due to meet tomorrow evening to hold their first official meeting to discuss the election date.

The two leaders set out their priorities for extending the Dáil term in letters sent to each other before Christmas.

The Taoiseach suggested he was open to agreeing to Mr Martin's proposal to dissolve the Dáil before the Easter recess if the Fianna Fáil leader agreed to his priorities and assured the Government of his party's support in confidence votes.

Mr Martin has said there is "no question" of his party supporting the Government in confidence votes.

Ahead of the talks, a senior Fine Gael source said they believed the country could go to the polls on Friday, February 7. Other party sources suggested Valentine's Day, February 14 - the same day the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis is due to begin - as a possible election date.

Fine Gael candidates have also been contacted by the party's regional organisers in recent days and told to be prepared for a general election next month with February 7 or 14 given as possible dates.

Meanwhile, a senior Fianna Fáil TD said Mr Varadkar made unreasonable demands of Mr Martin by requesting his support on certain Dáil votes and to agree a new approach to the Local Property Tax (LPT).

"He'll be told he's getting no property tax deal. He's been dodging it for the past two years and now they want us to get under the bus with them. No way," the senior TD said.

They said the controversy over the now-postponed plans to commemorate the Royal Irish Constabulary and the Dublin Metropolitan Police had caused damage to Fine Gael with voters.

"I am dying for it [an election]," the frontbench Fianna Fáil TD said.

"We've a chance of beating them now. If we had it in April or May I wouldn't be able to tell you."

Irish Independent