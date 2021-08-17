Parents reminded of back-added money benefit for children born since late 2019

There has been a near five-fold increase in the numbers availing of Parent’s Benefit entitling both parents to five weeks time-off.

And parents are now being reminded that anyone who may have availed of the original two weeks leave can also avail of the three-week extension announced in the Budget, if your children were born on or adopted since late 2019.

The back-money is available in respect of time off taken for children born as far back as 1st November 2019, which applies to tens of thousands of parents, with mothers and fathers each separately entitled to it.

Over 20,400 parents have been awarded cash under the scheme between April and July this year – compared to 4,600 in the same period in 2020, when it was relatively new.

Parent’s Benefit was extended from two weeks to five weeks in April 2021, having been originally brought in by Tánaste Leo Varadkar in 2016.

Importantly, parents who originally availed of the two weeks’ benefit can now apply for the additional three weeks’ payment on top.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys says payments since April have been €14m.

The number of parents availing has increased dramatically since Parent’s Leave and Benefit was extended to five weeks from two.

Last month alone, the Department of Social Protection issued payments valued at €4.4m to parents.

In comparison, just €572,000 was paid by the department in July 2020, when the support was for two weeks.

Parent’s Benefit is paid at the same rate as Maternity and Adoptive benefits, which is €245 per week. Its five-week duration will therefore yield €1,225.

It is available for both parents to allow them to spend more time with newborn or adoptive children during their important formative years.

Ms Humphreys said: “I want to encourage both mothers and fathers to take time off work and spend time with their newborn babies at what is a very special time for any family.

“I was pleased to introduce the increase in Parent’s Benefit and I am delighted that the take-up by parents so far this year shows just how popular this scheme has proven to be.

“There’s an almost five-fold increase in the number of applications which is remarkable.”

And there’s back-money available for time taken in relation to children born as far back as November 2019.

“I want to take this opportunity to remind any parents who may have already availed of the original two weeks leave that the extension announced in the Budget applies retrospectively to parents of children born on or adopted since November 1, 2019,” she confirmed.

“They can now claim the additional three weeks available to them. I hope the strong uptake of this scheme continues over the coming months and I urge all eligible parents to submit an application on the MyWelfare website.”





The new Family Leave and Miscellaneous Provisions Act 2021 follows a number of recent legislative reforms aimed at enabling working parents to spend more time with their children.

These include the extension in 2020 of unpaid Parental Leave to 26 weeks for a child under 12 years of age, the introduction of two week’s Parent’s Leave and Benefit in 2019 at the instigation of then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the introduction of two weeks’ Paternity Leave in 2016, which the now Tánaiste brought in himself while Minister for Social Protection.