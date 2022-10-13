Parents could receive €500 rent tax credit for their children’s third level accommodation, Leo Varadkar says

Parents could be allowed to claim the rent credit for unwaged students in third level accommodation away from home, it emerged today.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dáil there will be clarification next week when Paschal Donohoe publishes the Finance Bill.

The Fine Gael leader said the Minister for Finance is “examining whether it is possible” to extend the rent tax credit to parents who pay for their children’s accommodation when attending college.

He was responding to Sinn Féin higher education spokeswoman Rose Conway-Walsh who brought up the costs protest today by third level students around the country.

They walked out of lecture halls at 11.11 am because “they are at their wits’ end” over college accommodation and affordability, Ms Conway-Walsh said.

She said that time reflected the 11 years the Tánaiste and his party had been in Government and had for three budgets in a row failed to provide funding for student accommodation accusing the Government of an “abject failure” in heeding their concerns.

But Mr Varadkar replied that the Government was “listening to the voices of the students” and helping them.

“Their voices will be heard in this House and by this Government,” he said, citing the slashing of the €3,000 annual registration fee.

The Coalition was also increasing the student grant, reducing the cost of public transport, and ensuring more purpose-built student accommodation, he said, the latter “desperately needed.”

Referring to the new €500 annual tax credit for renters, the Tánaiste said: “We acknowledge that in many cases students don't earn enough to pay income tax and their parents are paying the rent for them”.

Thus the Minister for Finance is now examining “whether it's possible to extend the rent tax credit to parents who pay student fees on behalf of their children.”

Mr Varadkar added: “We hope we can do that. Sometimes these things are easier promised than done. But we hope we can do that.”

The viability of the extension would become clear by next Tuesday when the Finance Bill comes before the Cabinet, he said.

He added that Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris “has the authority of Government to take the lead” on student accommodation with Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien.

Mr Varadkar said there were hundreds of student accommodation places now under construction, including a 600-unit development at University College Galway (UCG).

Mr Harris “is putting together a financial package to help unlock student accommodation developments where permission is granted but they can't proceed because they're not financially viable”.

Ms Conway-Walsh cited the example of a final-year student commuting six hours daily from Co Offaly to get to UCD.

The student had told her: “I am in my final year but I cannot face it. I'm deferring. I am weary of it.”

Others were travelling from as far as Longford -- or sleeping on sofas, or in their cars, she said.

A PhD researcher had told her that out of the €1,500 per month she received, €1,000 went towards accommodation. “’I’m left eating beans and toast for all my meals. My mental health has been severely impacted and I'm considering quitting and leaving the country,”’ she reported from the researcher’s correspondence.

“The housing crisis your Government has caused is devastating people's lives and impacting on student education,” the Sinn Féin Deputy said..

Ms Conway-Walsh also said that “students and parents must be recognised as renters, like all others.

“Yet they're being unfairly excluded from the rent tax credit”.