Pandemic Unemployment Payment to be phased out in three stages from September

The first cut will see €50 taken off the top three rates (stock photo)

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) is to be phased out in three stages from mid-September while business supports are to be extended until later in the year

The Government will tomorrow publish its National Economic Recovery Plan which will outline how they will gradually reduce the State support for employees who lost their jobs due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The first cut will see €50 taken off the top three rates of the pandemic support which will mean those now on €350 a week will see their payment reduced to €300 in September.

A further €50 reduction is planned for mid-November followed by a final cut of the same amount in the middle of February next year.

Once the final cut is implemented it will mean the pandemic support will be reduced to same rate as the €203 per week jobseekers benefit.

PUP scheme is expected to be closed off to new entrants from the end of June while students returning to studies in September will also stop receiving the payment.

The number of people in receipt of the pandemic payment has dropped significantly in recent weeks and now stands at 309,000.