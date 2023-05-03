Paddy Cosgrave says Tánaiste’s comments about him in the Dáil are ‘entirely false’

Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave has said Tánaiste Micheál Martin’s comments about him in the Dáil are “entirely false”.

Mr Cosgrave has sent a letter to the Clerk of the Dáil saying he has been “adversely affected in reputation” by Mr Martin’s comments.

Last week, the Fianna Fáil leader accused online news website The Ditch of running an “orchestrated” and “organised” campaign against the Government.

“There is a political organisation attacking the Government and wanting to undermine confidence in it,” he said.

"I see how all of this is being organised and set up by people who are very clear in their campaign against me and my party.”

Mr Martin said he did not regard The Ditch as an independent media platform.

He also used Dáil privilege to name Web Summit businessman Mr Cosgrave and his associate Chay Bowes in connection with the website.

In his letter, Mr Cosgrave said Mr Martin breached the Dáil’s standing orders.

He said the Tánaiste claimed he funded a media organisation that is not independent, that he is backing an organisation whose agenda is to “take down the Government”.

He also said Mr Martin claimed he is backing an organisation “which is co-funded and/or backed by the Russian government”.

Mr Cosgrave listed the Tánaiste’s comments in the letter and said “all of the above claims and/or suggestions made by Deputy Martin are entirely false”.

“At no point during the course of the above utterances did the Ceann Comhairle intervene or warn Deputy Martin that he was abusing Dáil privilege and/or breach of Dáil standing orders.”

The Ditch is funded by Mr Cosgrave’s Web Summit and other funders have not been disclosed.

An Oireachtas spokesperson said the Dáil clerk would now pass on Mr Cosgrave’s letter to the Ceann Comhairle, Seán Ó Fearghaíl, a Fianna Fáil TD.

The issue may be referred to the Committee on Parliamentary Privileges and Oversight (CPPO).

“The Ceann Comhairle determines the action to be taken on the submission – and may decide to refer it to CPPO for consideration,” said the spokesperson.

Mr Cosgrave said Dáil privilege “should not be abused to make false allegations against people”.

“I have made a submission to the clerk regarding the Tánaiste’s comments last Thursday, in accordance with Dáil standing orders. I look forward to hearing what action, if any, will be taken by the Ceann Comhairle,” he said in a statement to Independent.ie.