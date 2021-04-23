Packed trains cause extra services to be put on to relieve congestion despite Covid concerns

Packed trains have caused extra services being put on to relieve congestion, it is admitted today, despite Covid concerns.

Yet the maximum attendance at a funeral will not increase beyond a mere 25 next week, despite many calls for more to be allowed.

Public transport bosses “have been responding to increased demand by putting in additional capacity wherever possible,” a Government official has admitted. It follows a surge in commuting in recent weeks.

It was being done to ensure that those who need to travel can do so safely, said the Department of the Taoiseach.

The move contrasts will continued tight controls on funerals, with a Government TD calling this week for 2,000 tested spectators to be allowed at a rugby match.

From Monday, mourner numbers at funerals will increase to 25 “on compassionate grounds,” with only ten from a grieving family allowed at a service at present.

That’s despite the Government admitting today that people are packing onto Luas and train services as the return to commuting gathers pace.

It was confirmed that additional public transport services have been provided to relieve congestion, even though the schedule is only supposed to run at 25 per cent capacity in level five.

The Taoiseach told the Dáil this week that the restrictions on funeral numbers was “the most cruel of all” Covid controls, while insisting it was necessary.

Hours later he heard an appeal from Jim O’Callaghan at the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting that 2,000 prior-tested spectators be allowed at a Leinster v Ulster rugby match on May 14 as an experiment.

A Government official said today: “Gatherings should not take place before or after funeral services.

“We have always acknowledged throughout the pandemic that the restrictions are particularly difficult for those who are bereaved, and make a tough time even tougher,” said Liz Canavan, assistant secretary at the Department of the Taoiseach.

“However, we are asking people to continue to follow the guidance here.”

“She conceded however: "We have seen an increased demand for our public transport services on rail and Luas services in particular.”

The public transport system has "come under significant pressure in recent days,” Ms Canavan admitted.

This was in part due to the return to school and the resumption of some construction activity,

But under Level 5, public transport is still restricted to 25 per cent capacity, so people “should only use public transport for necessary journeys and to avoid peak time travel.

“Those who have no alternative to public transport should expect their journey to take longer and they need to plan ahead.

“Drivers and other public transport staff are working in a very challenging environment, and customers should remain respectful of them at all times,” she added.

Meanwhile the portal for people to register for their vaccine on HSE.ie has opened to those aged 60-64 has opened from today.

Some 150,000 people in the 65-69 bracket have meanwhile registered for their jab, and some have already received it.

But those aged over 70 who have not yet been offered a vaccination are told they needn’t worry about the opening of lower-age categories — as it doesn’t mean they have been forgotten.

Other cohorts are being progressed. “We are getting to everyone,” Ms Canavan said, despite the Tánaiste admitting yesterday that there are 1,000 housebound people in their 80s and 90s who are yet to received a first inoculation.

Meanwhile walk-in testing centres have carried out 36,500 procedures and found a positivity rate of three per cent.

Levels that are “very high” have been found in Dublin 8, Coolock and Mulhuddart.

However the number of close contacts of those found to be unknowingly positive has not increased in recent times, showing people are continuing to be cautious and following public health advice while anticipating an easing of restrictions next week.