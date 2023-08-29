Over 42,000 forced to renovate homes to get an energy saving smart meter installed

Smart meters allow people to manage their electricity use more efficiently. Photo: PA

Thousands of households are being forced to make home renovations to ensure they can have ESB smart meters installed in time for the winter months when electricity costs will soar.

New figures from the State’s electricity agency reveal 42,290 households could not have the energy-saving meters installed due to “technical challenges”.

Around 17pc or 7,189, made alterations to their home to ensure a meter could be installed at a second attempt.

However, that still leaves 35,100 households who may not have a smart meter – which allows people to manage their electricity use more efficiently – installed in time for the winter months.

The ESB has installed around 1.4 million smart meters in homes across the country as the company seeks to update its technology to allow electricity customers to conserve energy at specific times of day.

But there have been a series of challenges faced by electricians who are going house-to-house installing the new meters. In most instances, the existing meter is positioned in a part of the home which is too small for the bigger smart meters.

An ESB spokesperson said the company is replacing approximately 10,000 meters a week and as of August 18, 1,409,696 smart meters have been installed across the country.

“In a small number of cases, approximately 3pc, we have been unable to exchange the meter due to technical challenges.

“In such cases, the customer may need to make some alterations,” the spokesperson said.

“The installer should provide customers with information on the day about why the exchange could not go ahead and advise on any remedial work that may be needed.

“However, if customers are still unsure, they should contact ESB Networks (1800 372 757) where we will review and liaise with the customer,” they added.

The upgrade of electricity meters is a key element of the Government’s National Climate Action Plan and the ESB is responsible for exchanging meters in 2.4 million homes.

The programme will take six years and cost €1.6bn.

Smart meters mean electricity companies can charge more accurately for usage by households and the need for estimated readings will no longer be necessary.

It also allows households to measure their electricity consumption and sign up for packages which suit their usage.

The Government also said the environment will benefit from smart meters as they will encourage people to be more energy-efficient and will reduce CO2 emissions.

It will also allow ESB to manage the electricity grid more efficiently during peak times of energy usage.

The Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU) recently reported that there is a difference of almost €900 a year in the prices charged by the most expensive electricity provider and the cheapest.

Electric Ireland has cheapest standard domestic electricity tariffs available on its standard domestic electricity plan at €2,023 over a year for an average household.

Flogas has the most expensive standard electricity plan at €2,886, according to the CRU.

The Government is planning another round of one-off cost-of-living measures in October’s Budget which are expected, once again, to include electricity credits.

Budget 2023 saw the introduction of €600 worth of electricity credits aimed at off-setting the rising cost of energy sparked by record levels of inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A major social welfare package also included a €400 one-off additional fuel allowance payment for people who were eligible for the scheme.

Eligibility criteria for the scheme was also expanded to allow more people apply for the state support.