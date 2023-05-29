Over 2,500 families facing eviction as Government housing targets ‘insufficient’

Over 2,500 families are facing eviction in the coming months, with 1,200 renters contacting homelessness charity Threshold with eviction notices alone this year.

The charity has branded Government housing targets “insufficient” as the vast majority of the people they helped last year who became homeless did so as they were evicted from their homes.

The charity saw 68 families couch-surfing at the start of this year, an increase of 10 from the same period last year.

There were only five households couch-surfing during the first three months of 2020.

There has also been a 57pc increase of tenants overholding, as Threshold had 475 clients staying in their rented homes at the start of this year, whereas this figure was only 303 last year.

During the first quarter of this year, 6,001 families were at risk of homelessness, 12pc higher than last year.

The stark figures will be outlined to TDs and Senators at the Housing Committee on Tuesday, when the charity will tell politicians the Government’s housing targets are “insufficient”.

It will say that while this year’s target is to buy 1,500 homes under the Tenant-in-Situ scheme, it is currently “assisting over 2,500 households who have a valid notice of termination.”

“We need far more than 1,300 units to be purchased under this scheme,” politicians will be told.

The alarm will also be raised about the vacant property refurbishment grant, where buyers can get up to €50,000 to do up a house.

The grant, alongside the Ready to Build Scheme, has a target of 2,000 homes by the end of next year.

“Under the Repair and Lease Scheme, only 101 homes were provided in 2022. Figures indicate that only 244 were acquired under CAS, which funds the Buy and Renew Scheme. Given the scale of the challenge these numbers are insufficient,” the committee will hear.

Threshold will also warn that if taxes are cut for landlords in Budget 2024, there is an “absolute need” for better security for renters.

“A blanket reduction in tax will not guarantee against landlords leaving the sector, or ensure increased security of tenure, but will come at great expense to the State.”

Meanwhile, a total of 18 properties were acquired under the Tenant in Situ scheme in Dublin, according to the Dublin Region Homeless Executive.

A total of 387 are in process, with 164 being sale agreed and under conveyance. Some 132 properties are seeing “initial inquiry” and tenant checks, where there has been contact from either landlords or tenants and the council is checking housing need and that the tenant wants to stay.