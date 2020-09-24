‘Outshine, don’t undermine’ – Varadkar’s orders to Fine Gael ministers about Fianna Fáil coalition partners

Fine Gael ministers have been told by party leader Leo Varadkar to “outshine, not undermine” their Fianna Fáil colleagues.

The Tánaiste used the phrase to Government colleagues after a spell in which he himself has been accused to blindsiding Taoiseach Micheál Martin and acting as “second captain”.

Government place-holders in Mr Varadkar’s party have been supplied with a document entitled “Fine Gael – Ministerial Priorities”.

Its details were shared with members of the Fine Gael parliamentary party at Leinster House on Wednesday night.

The most pressing issue is the Budget, but thereafter the party wants to see a medium-term roadmap detailing how Ireland will reduce the deficit and return to a broadly-balanced budget.

The party will go back to emphasising financial prudence, one of its key defining characteristics as a political force – as if Fianna Fáil is less committed to this goal.

To further this end, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will establish a Commission on Welfare and Taxation, envisaged by the end of next month.

The Minister for Social Protection, the increasingly prominent Heather Humphreys, also aims to establish a new Commission on Pensions in the same time-frame, focussing particularly on the demographic dangers posed by underfunding on a macro scale and individuals under-providing for their own retirement.

Other priorities include the development of the Safe Routes to Schools programme and a review-related road-safety policy, with Fine Gael ready to claim the initiative from Green Party leader and Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan,

In Justice, held by rising Fine Gael star Helen McEntee, the party will aim to enact the Judicial Appointments Bill in November “to bring greater accountability and transparency in the appointment of judges”.

The legislation is a hangover from the last Dáil, where it encountered fierce resistance and foot-dragging in equal measure after being a key demand of Shane Ross, former leader of the Independent Alliance.

Fine Gael believes a looming report from former Chief Justice Susan Denham on the Golfgate role of former Attorney General, now Supreme Court judge, Seamus Woulfe, could provide a background encouraging of both reform and separation of the legislature and judiciary.

There will also be a review of management company legislation in Justice, relating to flat and apartment complexes where the basis for annual charge increases and other funding impositions is often obscure.

Fine Gael ministers have also been encouraged to use the phrases “a jobs-led recovery” and “building a Republic of opportunity”, the last a slogan of Mr Varadkar when he ran for the Fine Gael leadership against Simon Coveney, as both men sought to replace Enda Kenny.

In Government the party will emphasise an insurance-reform programme to reduce costs and increase competition, creating an office within Government for this purpose.

It also aims to publish a new Future Jobs Ireland programme in November, setting out how Ireland will create and sustain quality jobs, and there will be a related National SME Growth Plan.

