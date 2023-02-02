‘Outrage’ in Europe after murder of Veronica Guerin, Dáil told

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has welcomed President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, to Government Buildings in Dublin, during her two-day visit here. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Europe was outraged after the murder of Sunday Independent journalist Veronica Guerin, President of the EU Parliament Roberta Metsola has told the Dáil and Seanad.

President Metsola said Europe also cried with Ireland when 10 people lost their lives in an explosion in Creeslough in Donegal.

“When journalists, like Veronica Guerin, are killed for speaking up, we share your outrage and your determination for justice.

“When Ireland faced uncertainty in the immediate aftermath of Brexit, your position was our position. We went through all of that together and we will stay together.”

Ms Metsola addressed both houses of the Oireachtas as Ireland celebrates its 50th year as a member of the EU.

She said it seems “inconceivable” a woman would address both houses of parliament as when Ireland joined the EU, married women were not allowed work.

“It would have seemed inconceivable then, that a woman - least of all, one born on an island in the middle of Europe’s Southern sea - would stand before you here today,” she said.

“That is part of what Europe can do. Of how it can be transformational. Of how it can be the leveller we need it to be.”

Ms Metsola said both Europe and democracy cannot be “taken for granted” and vowed the EU will keep supporting Ukraine “for as long as it takes”.

“The European Union will continue to support Ukraine with financial aid, humanitarian aid and financial assistance, military support and practical solidarity.”

She also alluded to a “difficult” few weeks for the EU Parliament, after it recently voted to remove the protective immunity of two politicians linked to one of the bloc’s biggest corruption scandals.

“I am confident that we will fix our systems and re-build trust,” she said.

“Europe is not without imperfections or frustrations. I share many of them. I think we have to be honest about our failings as much as our successes.”

These are times of “polycrises”, according to the president, which have led to people choosing between “feeding their children and heating their homes” as well as “homelessness and hopelessness.”











