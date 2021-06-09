Opposition’s speculation on corporation tax increase ‘damaging to national interest’, says Leo Varadkar

THE Tánaiste has said it is “damaging to the national interest” to speculate on an increase to corporation tax in Ireland.

He was responding to questions about claims of a ‘shift’ in the national consensus on the 12.5pc rate.

Labour TD Ged Nash and Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin spokesman on Finance, were quoted by the Financial Times on the issue, with the former suggesting that Ireland could “live with” a small increase.

But Leo Varadkar said after Cabinet today that "Ireland’s position and the position of the Government is that we are standing over our 12.5pc corporation tax rate”.

Referring to the levy as ‘corporation profit tax', he added: “It's been a huge part of our economic model. Ireland takes in twice as much per head in corporation profit tax in comparison to other countries. It's a very good example of how low taxes can actually result in higher revenues.

“We are going to push back very strongly against anything that might just jeopardise that. And I have to say that what I read in the Financial Times today was very unhelpful.”

In conceding the possibility of a higher rate, the opposition figures “may not have realised” how their comments would be portrayed, and “walked into a bit of a trap in their comments”, he said.

Mr Nash told the Financial Times he was calling for a “national conversation” on a potential small increase in corporation tax, adding it was “something I believe we can live with”.

He also said: “The first thing we need to do is start building a consensus here in Ireland politically.” Finance minister Paschal Donohoe “needs to front up (with the Dáil) on what the options for Ireland are”.

Mr Doherty told the FT he “wasn’t advocating” an increase, but had asked the Department of Finance for a detailed analysis on whether it would be “beneficial” to adopt a 15pc rate solely for multinationals and whether such a measure was possible.

He said he also wanted to see modelling data on what it would mean to increase the corporate tax rate “across the board”, in comparison to keeping it at 12.5pc. “We need to go into this [current G7 proposals] with our eyes open,” he added.

But Mr Varadkar said the remarks “allowed people to create the impression that there wasn't a political consensus behind our 12.5pc rate any more”.

He added: “That is damaging to the national interest in my view, and I just hope they'll be more careful in what they say in future – because these things are heard, and they are noticed around the world.”

Mr Doherty commented later: “It is deeply regrettable but unsurprising that the Tánaiste has decided to wilfully misrepresent my views and the views of Sinn Féin.

“As I made clear to the Financial Times, Sinn Féin does not advocate an increase, but instead expect the Government to undertake and share a detailed analysis of the impact of any changes that could result from an international agreement on multinational taxation. We are calling for the Government and the Dáil to enter negotiations from a position of informed preparedness, rather than one of ignorance.”

Mr Doherty added: “We have been very clear for many years that we support the 12.5 percent rate, with near unanimity in the Dáil consistent with that position. The Tánaiste should not misrepresent my views or try to conflate the words of the Labour Party with those of Sinn Féin.

"The Tánaiste has a habit of inaccuracy, particularly when it comes to corporate taxation. He must do better.”

Mr Nash was not immediately available to offer a response, although contacted and messaged by Independent.ie.

Mr Varadkar said: “Ireland wants to be part of an OECD solution. And it's always been Ireland's position that we're going to be inside the tent, if you like, when it comes to global standards on taxes. We always have been up until now.

“But our firm stance is that the 12.5pc stays, and that is the position of the Irish Government.”