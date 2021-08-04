Katherine Zappone should step down from her new envoy position if the Government will not now withdraw her name over 'Golfgate again', two opposition TDs have demanded.

Paul Murphy of People Before Profit, who shared the Dublin South West constituency with the former Minister for Children until the general election last year, spoke in the wake of the Irish Independent revelation that Ms Zappone hosted a hotel party for 50 prominent people in Dublin just days before her appointment.

"If it is the case, and it certainly appears to be, that the event was organised in contravention of the rules that were then in place, well then that's a very serious problem," he said.

"In effect, it's a sort of Golfgate situation again, one year on from the last one, whereby some in society, those at the top of the political establishment, seem to think that the rules don't really apply to them, and that they only apply to the little people," Mr Murphy said at Leinster House.

"There's a certain irony in Katherine Zappone being appointed an envoy in terms of freedom of expression, but she has taken taken a vow of silence through the controversy that's gone on over the course of a week.”

Ms Zappone, however, issued a statement this morning.

People Before TD Paul Murphy TD speaking at Leinster house in Dublin today. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Whatsapp People Before TD Paul Murphy TD speaking at Leinster house in Dublin today. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

She has said she was assured by the Merrion Hotel her private party for friends and former colleagues was in line with the Government’s Covid-19 restrictions.

In her first public comments since her controversial appointment as a special envoy for freedom of expression, Ms Zappone said the five-star Dublin hotel said her party for around 50 guests was permitted under the current rules.

In a statement to RTÉ, the former Cabinet minister said: “Please contact the Merrion Hotel for their statement regarding compliance with Government Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines for my private event.

"Prior to organising the event I enquired and was assured by the Merrion Hotel that the event would be in compliance with Government Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines,” she added.

Mr Murphy said Leo Varadkar had originally told the public that she had "advocated for the creation of the job that she subsequently got", while Simon Coveney gave a different version of how that transpired.

"I think we urgently need to hear from Katherine Zappone, both on the creation of the job itself and now on the organisation of an event that seems to have been against the Covid guidelines,” Mr Murphy said.

"I think that it's simply not tenable for the Government to proceed. It should withdraw the job offer to Katherine Zappone, given the way that it was done. And if it's necessary to have an envoy, well then we should have an open and public process.

"But I would also say that if the Government won't do the right thing on this, then I think Katherine Zappone should do the right thing and she would withdraw from the role."

A Sinn Féin TD has also called for the Government to scrap the envoy job or for Ms Zappone to fall on her sword.

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy speaking at Leinster House in Dublin today. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Whatsapp Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy speaking at Leinster House in Dublin today. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Matt Carthy said appointments being made "on the basis of who has insider access and knowledge" was "simply not good enough".

He said the hotel gathering apparently had no purpose other than "a social networking, exercise," and the appointment was made six days after the event.

"Questions need to be answered in relation to how precisely a former Cabinet colleague of the Minister for Foreign Affairs is offered what is essentially a made-up job," he said at Leinster House.

"That's what we're talking about here, a job at the expense of taxpayers, and without any criteria, without any process, and with zero transparency."

Mr Carthy said it was important that the Tánaiste clarified "the precise workings of the event that took place, and the context in which it took took place, and the relationship that that had to the subsequent decision".

Leo Varadkar should explain why he didn't think it was important to share with the public that information (about his attendance) in the course of the controversy over the past number of days, he said.

"At the end of the day, the Taoiseach is going to have to act as Head of Government, and may have to make judgment in relation to all of these things.”

He said Sinn Féin's position from day one was that this was a created position by one Cabinet minister "in order to facilitate a former colleagues, and it was done at the expense of the taxpayer, without any criteria nor any process, nor transparency," he said.

"The whole process stinks to be quite honest, and there is no public trust or confidence in this appointment. I think that it should be withdrawn by Government. Failing that, Katherine Zappone should just step aside."

He said there was nothing that had frustrated people more over the whole course of this pandemic than contradictions that have not made sense, or when there has been any impression of one rule for some and a different rule for other people.

"That's what we saw in terms of Golfgate, and that's what we will see in respect of the these events," he said.

There seemed to be a legal interpretation by the hotel in question that what was done was within the scope of the regulations, "but I have to say as a legislator, it wasn't my interpretation”.

"If these type of events were were allowed under the regulations, I can think of numerous GAA clubs and other local organisations and charitable events that would have seized the opportunity, because many of them have been searching for ways to make up for fundraisers and other opportunities that haven't been available to them.

"So if this was within some loophole or within the regulations, somehow, and then clearly, it wasn't public knowledge – that's been as kind as I can be. But at the end of the day, there are authorities there who will make the final judgement in that respect."

There were big questions that the Taoiseach needs to answer "in relation to how his Government has operated," he said, in this case "at the behest of a Fine Gael mentality and attitude that thinks it's okay to do favours for your friends and to employ the worst type of cronyism to facilitate insiders – all at the expense of the Irish taxpayer and with zero transparency or accountability".

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon described Ms Zappone’s party as “Galway Tent level of grubby”. “Someone needs to just put a stop to this now. Halt the appointment until such a time as it can receive proper Dáil oversight,” Mr Gannon said on Twitter.

The Dublin Central TD also said Ms Zappone should recognise “public trust has been damaged here and withdraw”.

Labour Party TD Duncan Smith also called on Ms Zappone to turned down the envoy position.