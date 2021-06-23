Opposition demands Government forces sale of National Maternity Hospital site

Micheál Martin has been told the National Maternity Hospital land ownership issue is a “defining moment” for his leadership and for the country.

TDs told the Taoiseach he must be prepared to issue a compulsory purchase order (CPO) for the entire campus at the St Vincent’s Hospital site in Dublin, where the new NMH is to be co-located.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly said it was a “seismic” moment and Irish society was at a crossroads after a refusal to give up ownership of the land by the St Vincent’s Hospital Group, which involves the Sisters of Charity. That Catholic religious order originally established and ran St Vincent’s.

Mr Martin said he did not accept the argument of the group that it needed ownership of the land to ensure standards of care into the future. “The ownership of the site isn’t critical to that. I don’t think that arguments stacks up at all,” he said.

Mr Martin called on the St Vincent’s Hospital Group to reflect on the views of the Oireachtas and the public interest. The Minster for Health was entering into discussions with stakeholders, he added.

SVHG has insisted there will be no interference in the provision of procedures such as abortion or fertility treatment at the hospital. But it has also insisted it must own the land in order to ensure continuity of care between the new public hospital and the existing St Vincent’s Hospital on the same campus.

The Taoiseach said a CPO was “easily called for,” as TDs demanded he urgently act. “Is everybody in the House prepared to say we will wait another number of years while conditions deteriorate [in the existing facility at Holles Street],” he asked. “We now how long CPOs go on?”

But Mr Kelly said the St Vincent's Hospital Group statement on retaining ownership of the land was “two fingers to you, to your Minister, to me, to everyone in this chamber, and to the Irish people.”

And Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said a message had to go to the Sisters of Charity, “with the greatest of respect to them. That is the beginning, middle and end of it.” She accused the Taoiseach of equivocating on what we was going to do.

Mr Kelly said the Taoiseach should “listen to your junior Minister” at the Department of Heath, Mary Butler, who said of the statement issued by the SVHG: “The letters C, P and O come to mind.”

The Taoiseach was talking about governance arrangements, “but you don't talk about it being a publicly-owned hospital on public land.”

The hospital group was “pushing their weight around, trying to push you and the ministered into a corner,” he said.

“You need to fight back on behalf of the Irish people. This is a seismic moment, we're at a crossroads. It's a seismic moment for the Irish people and the State, and the Government needs to stand up.

“We should CPO the whole site.”

She said the Government had put in the bulk of funding and investment into the hospital, with “hundreds of millions” due to be spent on the site, where works were already underway.

The statement of the SVHG was thus “not in my view an appropriate response at all.” It should instead engage in “respectful engagement with the funder, with the taxpayer and the people of Ireland, who are represented by the Government of the day.

“That is my position.”

Ms McDonald said there were other ghosts coming to the fore, citing that of the National Children’s Hospital now being built at the St James’ Hospital site. Project costs for the new National Maternity Hospital had also ballooned, growing by €500m to a new estimate pricetag of €800m. There were thus fears it could easily top €1 billion on completion.

The Taoiseach said it was not helpful to bandy such large figures around when tenders were underway for the new NMH. But he was “deeply conscious and acutely aware” that conditions at the current Holles Street facility were “less than optimal.”