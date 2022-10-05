Opposition acts as if the Government can make the energy crisis ‘all go away, magically,’ says Taoiseach

Sinn Féin’s line is that the Government can “make it all go away, magically,” the Taoiseach has said of the energy crisis.

“It is dishonest to people, in the middle of a terrible crisis, to pretend there is no war, or the war is not having an impact,” Micheál Martin has told the Dáil.

He was answering Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, who called for an immediate ban on electricity and gas disconnections, to continue in place until the end of March..

The Taoiseach had said that nobody would be disconnected during the winter in a radio interview last Sunday, she said.

But she noted that Budget concessions were also being “gobbled up” in the face of further price hikes.

In reality, despite his assurance, 712 households had been disconnected in the first half of this year, before the most severe impact of the crisis, she said.

The Government has said it would officially ban disconnections from 1 December to the end of February 2023, but the timeframe was too late and too short, she said.

“It should kick in now, and last at least until the end of March,” she said.

Many were already rationing their electricity for fear of being cut off, she said, particularly those on pay-as-you-go arrangements.

“Most importantly perhaps, can you tell us how soon this might be implemented,” she added.

Mr Martin said however that Russia’s “immoral and unprovoked” war in the Ukraine had caused the worst energy crisis since the 1970s, while future wholesale prices pointed to “even higher prices in the coming months.

“This is a wartime situation that has given rise to these increases,” he said, before listing the Budget steps announced to aid families, schools and the most vulnerable.

Excise duty reductions on fuels had also been extended to the end of February, Mr Martin noted. “Those are not words, those are actions the Government has taken,” he said.

The Government had ruled out the electricity cap Sinn Féin had proposed because it placed no emphasis on the need to get consumption down, while it would have been a blank cheque to energy companies for up to two years, the Taoiseach said.

Ms McDonald said the times were very reminiscent “of a decade ago when the Troika was in town.” She had heard of ‘cornflake days’ in that period, when people had cereal for their dinner.

Rather than re-hashing global factors, the Taoiseach should reassure families immediately, Ms McDonald argued.

But Mr Martin said he was bringing the harsh reality of a wartime situation to the floor of the House.

“This is your line — that we can make it all go away, magically. It is dishonest to people, in the middle of a terrible crisis, to pretend there is no war, or the war is not having an impact,” he said.

There were 340,000 pre-pay meters in the electricity system, and another 117,000 in the area of gas, with many customers requesting being placed on such systems, Mr Martin said.

The CRU had strengthened the protections for people on pay-as-you-go meters, he additionally noted.

Paul Murphy of Solidarity-People Before Profit read out headlines hailing the Taoiseach’s pledge that pay-as-you-go customers would not be cut off.

“The truth is that, as things currently stand, people will be cut off when their meters run out of money and the €20 emergency credit,” he said.

“What the Government is actually saying is that customers could go to their Community Welfare Officers and ask for help.”

He called for the emergency credit to be increased and for the energy system to be nationalised.

Mr Martin said the measures taken by Government, such as the €600 energy credits this winter, were very substantial moves.

He said emergency social welfare provision was available, “to make sure people can pay their bills.”

