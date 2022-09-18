Operation of Northern Ireland Protocol among issues discussed between Taoiseach Micheál Martin and British Prime Minister Liz Truss at Downing Street

Taoiseach Micheál Martin met new British Prime Minister Liz Truss at 10 Downing Street for 45 minutes this morning.

The Taoiseach offered the condolences of the Irish nation to the British people on the death of their Head of State of seven decades.

It is understood the two leaders discussed importance and depth of Irish and British relations, while expressing unity of purpose on global challenges thrown up by Russian President Vladamir Putin’s war on Ukraine.

But the pair are also understood to have frankly discussed the operation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, especially in the context of a recent offer by EU negotiator and Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic for there to be a new ‘light touch’ regime of lorry inspections.

Ms Truss and the Taoiseach are believed to have agreed that an opportunity exists for the EU and UK to now find a negotiated outcome that would resolve the issue for once and for all.

Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney has said he is “cautiously optimistic” that the situation may now be solved in resumed talks.



