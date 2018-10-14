'Operation Caution' - Government ministers warned to avoid British counterparts ahead of crucial Brexit negotiations

Cabinet ministers have been warned to avoid unnecessary contact with their British counterparts over fears it will cause division among EU member states ahead of crucial Brexit negotiations, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Cabinet ministers have been warned to avoid unnecessary contact with their British counterparts over fears it will cause division among EU member states ahead of crucial Brexit negotiations, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

The Government's Brexit team recently launched 'Operation Caution' after it noticed an increasing number of unsolicited contacts from UK ministers when the Dail returned after the summer recess.

Government ministers were instructed to implement a "hive mentality" and resist unwarranted advances from British ministers who may seek to influence their views on Brexit.

The Government feared British ministers were aiming to use diplomatic back channels to unravel EU solidarity as the final days of Brexit negotiations approached.

Details of the high-level strategy come as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar prepares for crunch Brexit talks with EU leaders on Wednesday.

Last night, ministers were also warned to expect "scare stories" from the UK as Brexit talks entered the final stages.

Meanwhile, the future of the confidence and supply agreement has become entangled in the negotiations after Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin insisted the Government should not be collapsed until a final Brexit deal is ratified by the British parliament.

It is understood details of the highly secret Operation Caution were relayed to ministers on different occasions at Cabinet and separately at Fine Gael ministerial meetings.

Ministers were told to "show loyalty" to the EU negotiating team and deflect any advances from British counterparts seeking bilateral meetings which could be seen as disloyal.

"We need to make sure we don't get caught in the middle and make sure we are not seen to be advocating for the UK," a source said.

Irish ministers were instructed to always direct their British counterparts to the EU's negotiating team if they were being pitched suggestions on a Brexit deal.

Britain has launched a Europe-wide diplomatic offensive in recent months which the Government believes is aimed at sowing seeds of division among EU member states.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney travelled to Poland in recent weeks to show solidarity with Mateusz Morawiecki's government over fears British diplomats had targeted the country's Eurosceptic administration.

Mr Coveney has been central to Ireland's Brexit negotiations and briefed colleagues on Operation Caution on several occasions.

Meanwhile, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier is reported to have offered a last-minute olive branch to Theresa May which would see Britain's transition period for leaving the EU extended to three years.

This would give the British prime minister more time to strike a trade agreement with Brussels and bring her hard Brexit-supporting colleagues on board with the deal.

However, there are increasing doubts in the Irish government over Mrs May's ability to agree a Brexit deal in time for the EU Summit in Brussels.

Last night, a senior Fine Gael minister questioned when a Brexit deal would be ratified by the House of Commons, which is when Fianna Fail believes an election should be called.

The minister said Fianna Fail would have to accept a two-year extension to the deal or face going to the polls before the end of the year.

"We will not accept some case-by-case basis nonsense," the minister said.

However, a senior Fianna Fail figure said: "Brexit is the priority for the country" and insisted that renewing the confidence and supply deal would be discussed next week.

The talks come as the Taoiseach was forced to announce a Cabinet reshuffle yesterday morning after Communications Minister Denis Naughten resigned over his contacts with US businessman David McCourt who is part of consortium bidding for the State's broadband licence.

The move saw Richard Bruton replace Mr Naughten as Communications, Climate Action and Environment Minister. Joe McHugh will replace Mr Bruton as Education and Skills Minister, while Sean Kyne was appointed Chief Whip and Minister for the Gaeltacht and the Islands.

Meanwhile, Galway East TD Sean Canney will become Minister of State at the Departments of Rural and Community Development and Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment.

The Government shake-up means that the Taoiseach will now be relying more than ever on the support of Independent TDs during key Dail votes.

Fine Gael ministers were last night highlighting this as a reason why Mr Varadkar should cut and run if Brexit negotiations are concluded by November's EU summit. However, the Government does not want to risk further instability during the final weeks of Brexit negotiations.

Ahead of Wednesday's EU Summit, British negotiators are seeking a temporary UK-wide customs arrangement as part of the backstop deal which will underpin the withdrawal agreement.

This would see the UK continue to abide by EU rules on food and agriculture but not on financial services.

To date, Michel Barnier has rejected this proposal and insisted that any new customs arrangement linked to the backstop must be specific only to Northern Ireland.

A future customs union between the UK and EU could be agreed separately as part of the final 'future relationship' deal.

Mr Barnier's proposal of an extension of the transition period from two to three years has already come in for criticism from hard-line Brexiteers who say it will cost Britain billions of euro and tie the country to the EU indefinitely.

Sunday Independent