Only three of 160 legal cases arising from cervical cancer scandal are going to a State resolution process

ONLY three of 160 legal cases arising from the cervical cancer scandal are going to a State resolution process.

The CervicalCheck scandal which was exposed in 2018, centered around women not being warned about dangerous smear results or misinformed that they were in the clear, when they in fact had abnormal cells in their cervix. A number of women affected have since died.

But only three cases have been transferred to a compensation tribunal established by the Government as a means to resolve the wrongs done in a speedy and sensitive manner, the Dáil was told today.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said a total of 250 claims have been made by women against the State, having been “damaged and injured by the CervicalCheck scandal,” referring to the State screening scheme.

Court proceedings have been issued in just over 190 claims, and 31 claims have been concluded, she said. But the current situation was that the remaining 160 active cases had seen only three transferred to the tribunal.

“The 2-2-1+ support group (of victims, families and bereaved) are very critical of the tribunal,” she said.

“They’ve no confidence in it – they say the tribunal has struck an iceberg. And the women affected equally have no confidence in the Minister for Health, or the process over which he presides,” she said.

She asked for action, given the seriousness of ordeal that the women and their families have been through and the very significant public concern on this matter. “This tribunal is not working. How will you intervene?”

The Taoiseach said the tribunal had been established on the recommendation of a judge who investigated the controversy, and then provided for in legislation. It was enacted in the last Dáil with has the support of all the political parties.

He said it offered “a number of advantages compared to a High Court claim,” by minimising disputation and speeding the process.

“The tribunal is up and running. You’re correct -- three claims have been received. These have been advanced promptly. It is our view that the tribunal offers a far more effective and quicker approach in getting claims resolved and dealt with.”

He added: “The tribunal is an alternative venue for the exclusive purpose of dealing with the claims promptly. Of course people are entitled to use the Courts. But we do believe the tribunal offers a very good approach.”