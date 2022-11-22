Only the very rich can now afford to live in Ireland’s cities, Dáil told

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald called on the Government to declare a housing emergency.

Renting a home in Dublin now costs a total of €28,000 for one year, Sinn Féin leader, Mary Lou McDonald has said.

Urging the Government to accede to her party’s request to declare “a national housing emergency”, Ms McDonald pointed to a rental price survey published today by the company Daft.ie which revealed a record 14pc increase in rents over the past year.

She called on the Government to freeze rents for the next three years.

She told Taoiseach Micheál Martin the situation was “a grim record on the watch of your government”.

She said average rents in the Taoiseach’s home base of Cork city were now €1,700 per month while in Dublin average monthly rental cost €2,258.

“Who could afford these insane amounts of money? Well, the answer is very few,” the Sinn Féin leader said.

She added that now only the very rich could afford to live in Ireland’s cities and teacher unions warned housing costs were impacting on schools and education.

Ms McDonald said the crisis would be compounded by record homeless figures later this week.

She said provision of social and affordable housing was inadequate, would get worse next year, and there was a housing budget underspend of almost half a billion euro.

Replying, the Taoiseach said Sinn Féin had recently fastened on to the term “housing emergency” as though it were some sort of magic remedy.

He said he had described the housing situation as “a social emergency” back in September 2021 when he launched the Government’s Housing for All blueprint.

“You and your party have time and again opposed housing policies and specific housing development projects,” the Taoiseach told Ms McDonald.

Mr Martin said Sinn Féin opposed the Help to Buy scheme which helped house 35,000 people and also opposed the First Home Scheme.

He accused Ms McDonald of specifically opposing large housing projects in Clonliffe, Cabra and Moore Street in her own Dublin Central constituency.