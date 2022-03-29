Only a ‘Level 5 lockdown’ would contain spread of new variant, says health minister as over 14,000 new Covid cases reported

Only a “full Level 5 lockdown” would contain the spread of the new BA2 variant, Minister for Health has told Sinn Féin.

His comments come as the Department of Health today announced a further 5,962 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Another 8,587 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal yesterday.

There are now 1,605 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, of whom 50 are in intensive care.

Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane said that Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly told him last night that only a full nationwide lockdown would reduce the spread of the virus.

Minister Donnelly told Fianna Fáil party members last night that the true number of cases is likely to be hundreds of thousands per week and that “serious new measures” would be needed to reduce the surge.

“[Minister Donnelly] said that the advice would be that the only way if you were to look at trying to suppress the disease, because of its transmissibility, you would have to go for a full lockdown and there is no justification for it,” Mr Cullinane said.

“Tinkering around the edges, or changes in hospitality here or there, is not going to make any difference simply because of the transmissibility.

“Tinkering around the edges with restrictions is not going to make any difference because of the transmissibility of the disease, which means the only option is for a full Level 5 lockdown and I don't believe there’s any justification for that and any public health justification for it,” he told reporters at Leinster House.

He said that if there is public health advice from the CMO that there is a need for restrictions, that it should be “heeded” but that politicians should not be “chasing public health advice, trying to get ahead of it.”

Meanwhile, Solidarity People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy said that Minister Donnelly’s comments to his party members last night made “no sense” and said that there is a need to bring back a legal requirement to wear masks.

“Our frontline workers who we applauded for their work are crying out for something to be done and yet Stephen Donnelly is saying, we won’t do the most minimal thing because it’s so serious.

“I don’t think it’s too much to implement what is being requested by those on the frontline and to bring back the requirement for mask wearing,” said Mr Murphy.