Only 7,000 premises have connected to €3bn National Broadband Plan to date

Only 7,000 premises across the country have been connected by retailers to the multi-billion National Broadband Plan to date.

38,000 homes have “passed” the project and this is expected to increase to 130,000 by the end of this year.

The project, which has seen many delays, is expected to conclude in 2026, the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was told this morning.

“To date, we’re approaching 9,000 orders and almost 7,000 connected,” said National Broadband Ireland (NBI) chief executive Peter Hendrick.

Mr Hendrick said that the company has doubled the amount of contractors and attributed delays due to the pandemic.

The cost to pass a home is just under €2,000, with a further €1,000 to connect a premises.

The €3bn plan, which has been in place for two years, was set up to connect 554,000 homes and premises to high-speed broadband by 2027.

The National Broadband plan has seen criticism in recent years for the speed at which it is being rolled out and targets being missed of homes and businesses getting connected to it.

The NBI is currently “rolling out enough cable to get from Dublin to Paris each month currently” according to Mr Hendrick.

He said that there have been “learnings” from the project.

“As we build out, we’re learning how to do things more efficiently. Any delay we have to put forward with evidence,” he said.

He also said that despite the number of homes and premises which need to be connected to the broadband is rising, there is no further State funding put into the project.

Currently, 154,000 premises are under construction.

Mr Hendrick said that the NBI or its shareholders have not taken any return from the €2.6bn of State funds which have been invested into the project.