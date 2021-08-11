DEEP, ongoing restrictions at maternity hospitals are not acceptable, a Sinn Féin TD has said while telling of his family ordeal when his partner gave birth.

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire was reacting to claims from hospitals that they are already overcrowded and so will retain controls on partner access, while others have said that large numbers of unvaccinated visitors may be endangering staff.

“It's a very frustrating situation for so many mothers, parents and families to still be in that situation,” he said. “They were hearing one thing on the radio and from the Minister for Health about Covid restrictions on hospital attendance by partners being at an end, while the reality on the ground was very different.

“We keep being told that the Minister wants to see access for partners during all of labour, whereas in the vast majority of hospitals it's this arbitrary distinction of established labour (versus pre-labour), and that means that women are labouring alone. They're not receiving the support that they should,” he said.

The Sinn Féin Education spokesman added: “In terms of my own experience, I'm very happy to say we had a baby girl five weeks ago. She's doing well and I have to say we were very happy with the staff, and they did the most that they could within the restrictions. They applied them as generously as they could, but the restrictions were still the reality.

“My wife was induced. I dropped her to the hospital and left. I think was about nine o'clock the night before our daughter was born. There was texting after that but she was on her own for many, many hours until it was judged that the contractions were adequate.

“I'm not going to criticise the staff of the CMH [in Cork]. I thought they were extremely compassionate, I thought that they did everything that they could within the restrictions – but the restrictions don't make sense and to be honest, my experience is that most midwives and most staff in maternity hospitals don't agree with them either.”

Mr Ó Laoghaire said he accepted that maternal health infrastructure was poor in many areas of the country.

“I would like to see all maternity hospitals get more investment and greater capacity, but partners are still going to have to be there,” he said.

"What's the basis for this arbitrary distinction between established labour and early labour? The woman is still going to be under pressure and the partner is very likely coming from the same household. So for me this is essential support, this isn't an option. And as far as the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) is concerned, this isn't an optional extra, it's essential.”

He added- that it was unacceptable “for a parent to be told to leave an hour or an hour and a half after a child is born, at a time when the mother needs the opportunity to rest and recuperate”.

Mr Ó Laoghaire added: “Birth can also be very difficult and very traumatic. The minister hasn't shown adequate leadership on this. The Government has been trying to pretend it's been solved for months now -- whereas the reality has been quite different.

“We need more pressure from the Taoiseach and more pressure from the Minister for Health, on the HSE. The CMO says it needs to be fixed and the WHO says there's no need for it.

“It's been dragging on for too long now, especially when you see restrictions lifted elsewhere in other parts of society.”

Meanwhile, Labour leader Alan Kelly said a pathway out of the restrictions was needed.

“Maternity restrictions have been a constant issue throughout the pandemic. The Rotunda’s claim that too few pregnant people and partners are not vaccinated does not hold up. More and more people vaccinated and this has not been an issue raised by any other maternity hospital,” said Mr Kelly, who is also his party’s health spokesperson.

“What’s missing is a clear and consistent approach to this and a pathway to better maternity care from Government. We need to look at a range of options to get partners into maternity hospitals at all stages of pregnancy. This should include vaccine certs and antigen testing.

“Pregnancy is one of the most special times in a person’s life, but it can also be the most devastating. Partners aren’t just an add on. Partners are there to advocate for the mother and question medical decisions. They play a fundamental role in pregnancy and the delivery of a healthy baby.

“Some women have had to go through devastating and deeply traumatic experiences alone. It’s unfair when we have ways to resolve it. The government can’t keep washing their hands of this.”