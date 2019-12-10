ONE-FIFTH of all new recruits to the public service will have to be competent in Irish under new government plans.

ONE-FIFTH of all new recruits to the public service will have to be competent in Irish under new government plans.

One-fifth of new recruits to public sector will have to be competent in Irish

The government has set out the objective after the Cabinet signed off on the Irish Languages Amendment Bill on Tuesday.

Under the legislation, a new national plan for the provision of the Irish language will be drawn-up. It will identify gaps in the delivery of public services through Irish and develop measures to fill those gaps and improve the delivery of public services through Irish.

Under the plan public bodies including An Garda Síochána and the HSE will also have to introduce measures to accommodate the Irish version of a person’s name on their computer systems.

This will include having to facilitate a person who uses the Irish language version of their name and address. All new public bodies will also have to bear Irish language or bilingual names and logos.

It will be an over-arching objective of the plan that 20pc of those recruited to the public service should be competent in the Irish language with the government to introduce promotional measures in schools and colleges in a bid to attract Irish speakers to apply for civil service jobs.

“The recruitment of Irish speakers is indeed a challenge, but I believe that it is precisely for this reason that Government needs to legislate for a co-ordinated, planned and transparent approach to resolving this situation over the long-term,” Gaeltacht Minister Seán Kyne said.

There is no firm timeline on the 20pc target, but Mr Kyne said there would be regular progress reports produced by a statutory advisory committee which will “provide a new level of transparency in highlighting any difficulties in recruiting staff with an Irish language competency”.

Fianna Fáil welcomed the publication of the bill.

Online Editors