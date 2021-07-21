PRESIDENT Michael D Higgins has signed into law the legislation giving effect to the reopening of indoor hospitality for people vaccinated against or recovered from Covid-19, as time limits are expected to be scrapped.

It comes as the Cabinet will also agree to waive fees for publicans renewing liquor licences for a second year in a row.

Mr Higgins signed the legislation on Wednesday morning after giving it consideration in recent days. The Health Amendment No 2 Bill 2021 was passed by the Dáil and Seanad last week before being sent for the President's signature.

Read More

The move paves the way for the reopening of indoor hospitality from next Monday, July 26 subject to the finalising of guidelines. Indoor dining and drinking will only be available to those fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months, as well as children under 18 who are accompanied by an eligible adult.

"Having considered the Health (Amendment) (No.2) Bill 2021, the President has signed the Bill and it has accordingly become law," a short statement from the Áras said.

The Cabinet will today waive fees for publicans seeking to renew their liquor licences for a second year in a row.

Last year, the Government agreed to waive court fees, associated excise and stamp duty on renewal of pub and other liquor licences. There was also a waiver of excise duty on on-trade liquor licence renewals .

The Cabinet is expected to extend these waivers for another year to alleviate the financial pressures on publicans as the prepare for indoor dining. Last year, the waivers cost around €8.4m.

Meanwhile, time limits for indoor dining will be dropped, the hospitality industry has been told.

However, all pubs and restaurants will still be required to close by 11.30pm when indoor dining is permitted from next Monday.

Government officials told the sector the one hour and 45 minute time limit for dining inside is to be dropped.

But there has been no decision on the social distancing requirements between tables once people can eat and drink inside again.

New advice on ventilation for businesses is also being drafted to help reduce the possibility of transmission of Covid-19.

The Government is also developing a new app for checking EU Digital Covid Certificates.

People will also be asked to show a form of identity along with their proof of immunity, but it has yet to be decided what identification can be used.

The Cabinet is to discuss the final arrangements for the expected reopening of indoor hospitality on Monday at its meeting today.

In a statement Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) chief executive Padraig Cribben welcomed the removal of time limits for indoor dining.

“We have made steady progress in devising guidelines that will allow our members open on Monday. There remains details to be finalised but the removal of time limits will be welcomed by the trade,” he said

“Confirmation of next Monday’s reopening will be made at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting but guidelines cannot be finalised until the legislation underpinning the reopening is signed by the President over the coming days.

“While our members will be relieved to reopen next Monday there remains a significant challenge in policing the vaccine pass. It will require the full support of the public to ensure this temporary solution runs smoothly,” Mr Cribben added.

Meanwhile, the Restaurants Association of Ireland has called for a “robust inspection regime by the State” to ensure all restaurants, pubs and cafes are adhering to the regulations when indoor dining returns.