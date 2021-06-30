A ONE-SHOT vaccine against Covid-19 could be offered to younger people in pharmacies on a walk-in basis in the coming weeks, the Tánaiste has said.

Mr Varadkar told the Fine Gael parliamentary party on Wednesday that the Government was examining how to accelerate the vaccine rollout to younger people following new guidance that Janssen and AstraZeneca vaccines can be used on people under 50.

He said one of the issues being examined is whether the one-shot Janssen jab manufactured by Johnson & Johnson could be offered to younger people on a call-in or walk-in basis at pharmacies subject to adequate supply.

He said there were also non-binding commitments from AstraZeneca in terms of supply of its two-dose vaccine for July. Mr Varadkar said a lot of issues around the delay to reopening indoor dining could be resolved by vaccinating younger people quicker.

He said the Government would monitor the Delta variant over the coming weeks and emerging evidence from England and Scotland on the link between case numbers and hospitalisation. He said that the current data was “jumping around too much” to make any definitive conclusion on this link.

The EU’s Digital Covid Certificate (DCC) could be used as a Covid pass for people to access indoor hospitality next month if they are vaccinated, immune or have tested negative for the virus, Mr Varadkar also signalled.

He said the fastest way to set up a new ‘Covidpass’ for indoor dining and other services would be to use the EU-wide pass due to come into effect on July 19.

A DCC will allow a passenger intending to travel to another EU country to prove they are either fully vaccinated, have had Covid in the previous nine months, or have tested negative for the virus.

Mr Varadkar said that the Government will give consideration to allowing people who test negative for the virus to avail of indoor hospitality - despite a Nphet recommendation to the contrary.

He said the fastest way to do it would be using the DCC that the Government will be in a position to issue to people next month. He said that there will be teething problems and that the whole system was designed for domestic use.

He said that the QR barcode is designed to be read by border management and this is not the somebody reading it in Doheny and Nesbitt’s or McDonald's, but that the Government would examine whether it could be done.

Several TDs criticised the delay in reopening indoor dining announced on Tuesday with some threatening to vote against the Coalition.

Michael Ring said the way it was handled by the Government was “outrageous”. He said people were depressed and fed up and that the country was “turning out to be a police state”.

He said there would not vote for any further lockdowns in the Dáil.

Carlow-Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan supported Mr Ring and criticised Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, describing his interview on RTÉ on Tuesday as “car crash radio”.

Mr Phelan said it was an “embarrassing, shambolic announcement” by the Taoiseach and Mr Donnelly, that the Government position was becoming “indefensible” and that he would not be voting for any measures announced yesterday.

Kerry TD Brendan Griffin demanded a meeting for Government backbenchers with Nphet and described its modelling as “not reliable”. The proposal for a briefing from public health officials for the party was backed by party chair Richard Bruton, Dublin Mid-West TD Emer Higgins, Limerick TD Kieran O’Donnell.

Some contributors to the meeting are said to have acknowledged the difficult decision the Government faced earlier this week.