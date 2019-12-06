One in three TDs have second job or another income outside Dáil

A survey of 158 TDs and analysis of their statutory declarations show at least 54 TDs, mostly in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, are also landlords, barristers, farmers, pharmacists, postmasters and shop owners.

There has been controversy this week over double-jobbing ex-Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy.

Minister Patrick O'Donovan said the issue of TDs having second jobs should be looked at, but Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin insisted: "Parliament has to represent the diversity of people."

Mr Martin's party has several barristers, landlords and farmers among the 21 TDs with other occupations or sources of income.

Several of the 16 Fine Gael ministers and TDs with other occupations or income sources are landlords and farmers.

Jim O’Callaghan FF, Barrister. Photo: Tom Burke Robert Troy FF, Postmaster. Photo: Tom Burke Simon Coveney FG, Landlord. Photo: PA Kate O’Connell FG, Pharmacist. Photo: Damien Eagers

Twelve independent TDs have a range of other occupations and income sources, as do three Labour TDs. Ex-Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams receives royalties for his books and a Northern Assembly pension, while Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Feargháil is a farmer and landlord.

Fianna Fáil has four barristers including senior counsel Jim O'Callaghan, Lisa Chambers, James Browne and James Lawless, who said his income was "negligible".

Fianna Fáil TDs Bobby Aylward, Jackie Cahill, Kevin O'Keeffe, and Michael Moynihan are farmers. Mr Aylward and Mr Moynihan also receive rental income.

Fianna Fáil landlords include Charlie McConalogue, John Curran, Timmy Dooley, John McGuinness, Seán Haughey and Eamon Scanlon, who is also an auctioneer, as well as Robert Troy, who is also a postmaster.

Pat Casey is a hotelier, John Lahart is a psychotherapist -but said he has wound down his practice - John Brassil is a pharmacist, Declan Breathnach receives a teachers' pension and leases farmland.

Margaret Murphy-O'Mahony has declared a pension from Zurich Life, and former minister Willie O'Dea is a non-­executive chair of property firm Formation Group and executive director of Dow Projects.

There are five Fine Gael farmers, including junior ministers Andrew Doyle, Michael D'Arcy and Pat Breen, as well as TDs Pat Deering and Martin Heydon, who is also a landlord.

Other Fine Gael landlords include Tánaiste Simon Coveney, as well as Cabinet ministers Michael Creed, Charlie Flanagan, Regina Doherty, chief whip Seán Kyne, junior ministers John Paul Phelan and Paul Kehoe, and backbencher Kate O'Connell, who is also a pharmacist.

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny has declared a number of speaking engagements, junior minister Ciarán Cannon is an executive director of a licensed premises and theatre and backbencher Colm Brophy a self-employed event manager.

Labour's Alan Kelly is a landlord, Willie Penrose a barrister, and Brendan Ryan has a pension from his previous job.

Independent minister Seán Canney is a landlord while minister Kevin 'Boxer' Moran, is the managing director of a taxi firm in Athlone.

Among non-government Independent TDs, Mattie McGrath is a director of a plant and agricultural hire; Michael Collins a farmer and undertaker, Michael Fitzmaurice a farmer and agricultural contractor, Michael Harty a GP and landlord, Michael Lowry is a company director, and Noel Grealish a landlord.

Seamus Healy gets an occupational pension from the HSE, while Tommy Broughan takes part of his teacher's pension. Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae is a publican and farmer.

His brother Michael Healy-Rae is a postmaster, farmer and shop owner. Both brothers run a plant hire business and each owns property and land.

Less than half of TDs contacted this week responded to questions. Four confirmed their arrangements outside of working as a TD, while the vast majority said they had no other jobs or income.

Irish Independent