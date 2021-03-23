One in seven men will experience relationship violence in their lifetime, politicians hear

One in seven men will experience relationship violence in the course of their lifetimes, the Justice Committee has been told.

However 95pc of these offences are not reported to gardaí, said Kathrina Bentley, chief executive of Men’s Aid.

Last year a total of 5,500 men contacted the group to seek support, she said.

Ms Bentley said “13 brave men” had alleged rape in 2020, 11 by a female partner, and 2 by a male partner.

A man in his fifties, a father, had reported an allegation of rape within marriage and had reported it to the gardaí who were now investigating, she added.

An 18-year-old man also contacted the agency by email from a local library because his phone was seized and examined by an abusive mother and sister, she claimed.

Irish legislation does not recognise that a man can be raped by a female, she said, referring to an offence of FTP, or forced to penetrate. Legislation must be changed to enable prosecutions in incidents of rape of a man by either a man or woman.

Deirdre Kenny, deputy chief executive of One in Four, said some victims of assault and abuse had to undergo counselling after the courtroom experience.

They could experience flashbacks when shown evidential photographs of a room where abuse may have taken place.

She called for an impact study of how court processes could trigger victims and cause re-traumatisation,

Witnesses were often likely to suffer post-traumatic stress, which could cause their evidence to appear unreliable, she said.

Caroline Counihan BL, legal policy director of the Rape Crisis Network Ireland, said the harm caused by the legal system to sexual assault victims is sometimes described as worse than the offence itself.

They have a particular fear that lengthy cross-examination could intrude into their private lives. She suggested that vulnerable people, including children, should have their evidence pre-recorded and allowed to stand as their evidence-in-chief.

Judges should be given wide-ranging discretionary powers to allow material or facilities that would assist participants, so long as it did not conflict with the interests of justice.

Ciaran Carbery, of the criminal justice section of the Department of Justice, said the introduction of preliminary hearings ahead of trial would remove some anxieties currently felt by complainants — and prevent the current situation of some matters having to be addressed in the absence of a jury, which caused stop-start interruptions at trial.

Such hearings are provided for in legislation now making its way through the Oireachtas and comprise a key recommendation from a report in this area carried out by barrister Tom O’Malley in the wake of public concerns raised by the Belfast rape trial.

Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny said an “awful lot more” could be done by video evidence, as the pandemic had demonstrated. He called for complainants to have designated companions during proceedings so they could feel better supported and even be brought to a place of safety if needed.

Dara Hayes BL, of the Bar of Ireland, said not every courtroom, even in the Criminal Courts of Justice, the most modern complex, was enabled to take video evidence. This could affect cases getting into court and cause delays.

