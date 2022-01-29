One in four of our TDs has another job or source of income

One in four TDs has a second job or other sources of income apart from their Dáil salary and allowances, the Irish Independent can reveal.

A survey of the 160 TDs and an analysis of their statutory declarations show that at least 41 deputies are also landlords, farmers, postmasters, solicitors and undertakers.

They include Cabinet and junior ministers and span the parties across Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Sinn Féin the Greens and Independents.

However, a full picture of how much TDs earn apart from their salaries as public representatives is impossible to establish.

While TDs are obliged to declare other occupations, directorships, shareholdings, land, gifts and other remunerated positions, the amount remains private as they are under no obligation to declare how much they actually earn from these employments in the Dáil’s register of members’ interests.

An analysis of the register and responses to queries show there are at least 21 landlords in the Dáil, eight farmers, six barristers and solicitors, four company directors, two postmasters, two publicans, an architect and an undertaker.

Twelve Fianna Fáil TDs, including three members of the Cabinet, have other sources of income, according to an analysis of the register and an email survey.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has two lettings in Sandyford, south Dublin, and Clara, Co Wicklow, and Education Minister Norma Foley has a 50pc share in residential letting in Rathgar, south Dublin, while Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue earns rental income from an apartment in Ashtown , north Dublin.

Junior minister for European affairs Thomas Byrne has a rental property in Donegal, while his fellow junior minister Robert Troy is a postmaster and derives rental income from mortgaged properties in Westmeath and Dublin.

Dublin Bay North TD Seán Haughey is a landlord and has a large shares portfolio. Kildare North TD James Lawless is a barrister and landlord with what he said is a “modest income”. Dublin Bay South TD Jim O’Callaghan is a senior counsel. Cork North-West TD Michael Moynihan is a suckler farmer and landlord. Limerick TD WIllie O’Dea is a company director, while Cavan-Monaghan TD Brendan Smith has a rental property.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl, who is a Fianna Fáil TD, lists farming land in Kildare as well as rental property, along with several directorships on his declaration.

In Fine Gael, junior minister Colm Brophy is a self-employed events manager with a promotions company, while fellow Fine Gael junior minister Martin Heydon is a farmer and landlord.

Former minister Richard Bruton lists farmland and a house in Meath under his occupations, while his former Cabinet colleague Michael Creed is a landlord with several apartments and a commercial unit in Macroom, Co Cork.

Former minister Paul Kehoe is also a landlord, as is his fellow former minister John Paul Phelan who also lists barrister as his occupation.

Cork North Central TD Colm Burke is a solicitor and landlord, while Galway East TD Ciarán Cannon is listed as an executive in a company that trades as a pub. Mayo TD Alan Dillon lists a letting in Castlebar.

In Sinn Féin, Dublin Bay South TD Chris Andrews is a community development worker, while Dublin West TD Paul Donnelly declared his occupation as a child and family support network coordinator. Kerry TD Pa Daly is a solicitor in Tralee and lets a property in the town. Louth TD Ruairí Ó Murchú lists the rent-a-room scheme under his occupation. Meath West TD Johnny Guirke is the chair of a construction firm in Oldcastle, Co Meath, which has several property lettings.

Green Party TD Brian Leddin is a landlord for a property in Limerick, while fellow Green backbencher Francis Noel Duffy is an architect and director of his own firm.

Thirteen Independents have other jobs or sources of income, including Galway East TD Seán Canney, who is involved in a company partnership and has a share in retail property.

Cork South West TD Michael Collins works in lawn maintenance, as a farmer and an undertaker. Roscommon-Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice is an agricultural contractor and is involved in plant-hire, turf-cutting, farming and civil contracting.

Galway West TD Noel Grealish is a landlord, as is Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae, who has more than a dozen properties and is a postmaster, farmer, service station owner and has a plant hire. His brother, Danny Healy-Rae, lists himself as a publican, farmer, bus hire and plant hire.

Tipperary TDs Michael Lowry and Mattie McGrath are both company directors, while Mr McGrath owns mountain farmland. Clare TD Michael McNamara is a farmer and barrister. Offaly TD Carol Nolan is a landlord, while Limerick TD Richard O’Donoghue works as a sole trader in his eponymous construction firm and has just over a hectare of agricultural land that he uses to cut hay.

Waterford TD Matt Shanahan has a shares portfolio, a directorship with a marketing consultancy, as well as a letting in Waterford.

Two years ago, the Irish Independent revealed that in the last Dáil at least a third of TDs had second jobs or other sources of income in the wake of the controversy over double- jobbing ex-Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy. On that occasion, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness were listed as landlords. However, they have both filed nil returns in the register of members’ interests for the current Dáil.