On Cabinet reshuffle day, spare a thought Government TDs never deemed good enough for promotion

Spare a thought for Government TDs who have been elected to the Dáil on numerous occasions but have never been deemed good enough by their party leaders for promotion.

Think of six-term Fianna Fáil TD Michael Moynihan, or four-term Fine Gael TD Joe Carey.

They aren’t even talked about as being in contention for elevation when their respective leaders announce their new ministerial teams in the coming days.

There are others, such as Fine Gael’s Alan Farrell and Kieran O’Donnell, who are both in their third Dáil terms but have looked on as TDs with fewer miles on the clock are promoted.

Longevity in the game is not the only factor taken into account when leaders are dishing out the Mercs and perks

It must have been especially hard for Moynihan to see first-time TD Norma Foley appointed to the Cabinet after he soldiered loyally beside Micheál Martin during the dark days of the post-crash era of Fianna Fáil.

It would have been even more galling for him to watch Fianna Fáil blow-in Stephen Donnelly become health minister after joining the party only a couple of years earlier.

Similarly, Carey must have wondered what he was doing wrong when Hildegarde Naughton – with one term under her belt – was appointed a super-junior after the last general election.

Farrell was convinced in 2016 he would be given a ministry of some description when he was elected to the Dáil after seeing off a challenge from former health minister James Reilly.

Alas, Enda Kenny did not see fit to give him office and neither did Leo Varadkar after he succeeded the former Fine Gael leader.

But such is politics, and longevity in the game is not the only factor taken into account when leaders are dishing out the Mercs and perks.

The three main factors being considered by party leaders Martin and Varadkar (Eamon Ryan said he will not change his team) today are gender, geography and ability.

Long-standing promises to have more equality in the Cabinet means it is unlikely any female minister will be shown the door. Varadkar currently has three female ministers, Ryan has two and Martin has one.

Varadkar faces a difficult decision over whether to appoint Naughton or deputy government chief whip Brendan Griffin as the government chief whip.

Hildegarde Naughton may end up being one of the few big winners in the coming days, with expectation growing that she will be appointed government chief whip. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Whatsapp Hildegarde Naughton may end up being one of the few big winners in the coming days, with expectation growing that she will be appointed government chief whip. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

However, the smart money is on Naughton when gender, geography and ability are taken into consideration.

There was some discussion among the Civil War parties over whether the positions of education minister and higher education minister should rotate in the shake-up.

This is coming from the Fine Gael side of the house, where TDs would love to have one of their own visiting every school in the country ahead of the next general election.

In 2017, Varadkar was tied to a promise to keep ministers who supported his leadership campaign but he’s made no such promise to his current team

They also say the latter department was the brainchild of Martin and wonder why a Fine Gael minister is still in the brief.

But back in Fianna Fáil, the switcheroo proposal is scoffed at as “wishful thinking”.

“Simon Harris is just bored in the department,” one Fianna Fáil source said.

However, it should be noted that the Department of Higher Education has a budget of €3bn, which is the fifth-highest level of spending by a government department.

Back in Fine Gael, senior party figures have accused Fianna Fáil of “spinning” a suggestion that Varadkar’s party wanted the Department of Agriculture and in return Martin would then get the Department of Rural Affairs and possibly also Social Protection.

Micheál Martin will travel to Áras an Uachtaráin this morning, where he will hand his resignation to President Michael D Higgins. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Whatsapp Micheál Martin will travel to Áras an Uachtaráin this morning, where he will hand his resignation to President Michael D Higgins. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Fine Gael insisted this will not happen and are holding on to Heather Humphreys’ department with both hands.

“Even if we did give Fianna Fáil rural affairs, it wouldn’t be much good to them since Heather spent all the money already,” a government source said.

Martin and Varadkar’s teams have played a smart game of dampening expectations ahead of the changeover.

This has led to a lack of agitation among the party faithful over what they might or might not get.

However, Fine Gael back- bench TDs would be forgiven for thinking there is little room for promotion in the party, given the majority of the current crop of ministers have been at the top table for at least eight years.

In 2017, Varadkar was tied to a promise to keep ministers who supported his leadership campaign.

Martin has also faced calls to promote from the backbenches to kill off the suggestion there is limited talent in Fianna Fáil

However, he has made no such promise to his current ministerial team.

The requirement for ministers to pledge to will run in the next general election to keep their position is an interesting move and may well smoke out those plotting an exit strategy from public life.

Ministers might say they will run, and then pull out at the last minute, which would cause bad blood, but they might also point to a change of circumstances.

Martin’s ministerial team has less time at the cabinet table, but he has also faced calls from Barry Cowen to promote from the backbenches to kill off the suggestion there is limited talent in Fianna Fáil.

However, sacking those in jobs would raise other problems for Martin.

There will be complaining and moaning from TDs after the reshuffle, but all that will die down, and those lucky enough to be appointed will just get on with the job of running the country.