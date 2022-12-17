| 1.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

On Cabinet reshuffle day, spare a thought Government TDs never deemed good enough for promotion

Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar have dampened expectations

Leo Varadkar will be nominated as Taoiseach today. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos Expand
Hildegarde Naughton may end up being one of the few big winners in the coming days, with expectation growing that she will be appointed government chief whip. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand
Micheál Martin will travel to Áras an Uachtaráin this morning, where he will hand his resignation to President Michael D Higgins. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos Expand

Close

Leo Varadkar will be nominated as Taoiseach today. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Leo Varadkar will be nominated as Taoiseach today. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Hildegarde Naughton may end up being one of the few big winners in the coming days, with expectation growing that she will be appointed government chief whip. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Hildegarde Naughton may end up being one of the few big winners in the coming days, with expectation growing that she will be appointed government chief whip. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Micheál Martin will travel to Áras an Uachtaráin this morning, where he will hand his resignation to President Michael D Higgins. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Micheál Martin will travel to Áras an Uachtaráin this morning, where he will hand his resignation to President Michael D Higgins. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

/

Leo Varadkar will be nominated as Taoiseach today. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

Spare a thought for Government TDs who have been elected to the Dáil on numerous occasions but have never been deemed good enough by their party leaders for promotion.

Think of six-term Fianna Fáil TD Michael Moynihan, or four-term Fine Gael TD Joe Carey.

More On Fine Gael

Most Watched

Privacy