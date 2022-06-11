‘Old-style Fianna Fáil stroke’ as last-minute law change allows big parties to raise millions

A new law will allow the big political parties, like Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, to raise millions in funding between elections.

The last-minute change to new legislation, supposedly reforming the political system, has been described as a “good old-style Fianna Fáil stroke”.

The Government move follows Fianna Fáil being forced to call off a controversial raffle, intended to raise €500,000, after declaring itself a “charity” to get a licence.

Changes to gambling laws mean only "charities and philanthropic causes” can get a licence to run a lottery. A licence granted to Fianna Fáil was legally challenged last Christmas with the Taoiseach named in the proceedings.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is now bringing forward the changes next week that will exempt political parties from such restrictions.

But the Labour Party says the late change has nothing to do with the electoral reform bill, which is about bringing in an independent referee for elections and the political system.

Normally, last-minute amendments involve technical tidying up of laws or matters which have arisen during Dáil debates.

But the minister has brought in a substantial change with the fundraising regulations, making up an entirely new section of the existing legislation.

Labour’s Ged Nash says the lottery licence for political parties has nothing to do with the original scope of the Bill and there was no previous mention made of any intention to broaden it out.

He said the Government had already tried to railroad through other changes.

“Now they’re trying this stunt. It’s no way to do business, it’s now looking like a good old-style Fianna Fáil stroke,” he said.

The law will mean parties can apply to the District Court for a lottery licence. There is no mention of a limit on the amount of money that can be raised.

Showing the scale of the fundraising, the prize money is capped at €360,0000.

Fine Gael has regularly taken in €1m from past fundraisers of this type and Fianna Fáil brings in about €500,000. The money goes into the parties’ election warchests.

But Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael got badly caught out by a change to gambling laws, which their own ministers brought in two years ago, which affected their lucrative fundraisers. Fine Gael got around the change by having multiple raffles.

But Fianna Fáil applied to the courts for a licence as a “charity”.

After their “charity” status was revealed in the Irish Independent, a legal challenge was taken against the licence. Fianna Fáil cancelled its draw and refunded any money raised.

Under the Gaming and Lotteries (amendment) Act 2019, lotteries under permit have strict rules, including “the maximum ticket price is €10” and “the maximum weekly prize fund limit is €5,000”.

Now an amendment to new legislation, tabled by Minister O’Brien, will give political parties a special loophole.

The Government approved the change last month “to allow political parties to apply for a lottery licence in support of their fundraising activities”, a spokesman for the minister said.

"The amendment proposed is in line with the provisions that generally apply to fundraising lotteries as set out in the Gaming and Lotteries legislation, including the fundraising limits that apply,” the spokesman said.

The Electoral Reform Bill is primarily about introducing an Electoral Commission, which will be in charge of running elections.