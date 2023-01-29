Old Belvedere RFC removes George Hook from speaker slot after objections from members

A leading Dublin rugby club uninvited broadcaster George Hook from giving a speech at its annual dinner after objections from some members.

Mr Hook was told late last week that he could not go ahead with the agreed arrangement that he would speak at the Old Belvedere rugby club dinner on Saturday night.

Objections from members meant the role fell at short notice to a club stalwart.

Mr Hook has complained about being ‘cancelled’ for remarks on the radio that saw his departure from NewsTalk, where he had a successful radio show, The Right Hook.

He is a former RTE rugby pundit who managed the United States Eagles as well as taking the reins at both Connacht and London Irish.

Mr Hook declined to comment on the Old Belvedere decision when contacted.

Old Belvedere told the Irish Independent: “The club has no comment to make on the matter.” It is understood there were differing opinions within the club about the decision to drop him.

Mr Hook had been scheduled to give the after-dinner speech at the Annual Dinner of Old Belvedere RFC in Donnybrook ahead of Sunday’s Leinster Senior Cup game between Belvedere and St Michael’s.

But some of the members learned of his role last week and objected to him giving the keynote speech, apparently for his controversial radio show remarks about a rape case in the UK.

Mr Hook departed NewsTalk over that controversy and recently appeared on Eating with the Enemy TV show where he complained of his treatment.

He was told not to come to the Old Belvedere dinner, but the incident “left a bad taste in the mouth,” according to one of those present, with a bad atmosphere created. There were 200 members in attendance.

Old Belvedere have a very successful ladies team.

Club stalwart, Gerry Cruise, substituted for Mr Hook with the after-dinner remarks at the black tie affair.

“It’s fair to say it was the dominant topic of discussion and there were a lot of impassioned views on what happened,” said one of those present.

Belvedere lost the Senior Cup first round tie to St Michael’s by 19 points to five.