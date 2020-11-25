Oireachtas committee disputes Government claim that Justice Minister Helen McEntee answered questions on Séamus Woulfe appointment

THE Oireachtas Justice Committee has disputed a Government claim that Justice Minister Helen McEntee answered questions about the appointment of Séamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court at its meeting last week.

In a highly unusual move that will put further pressure on Ms McEntee the committee has said that the Minister briefly responded to a question about the judicial appointments process but that no further questions were put or taken.

The committee’s chair Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless has also told Independent.ie that he sees “no reason” Ms McEntee should not answer Dáil questions on the matter. “I see no issue with it,” he said.

In a statement issued on Wednesday morning, the Justice Committee said it noted reports “in media and elsewhere to the effect that the Minister for Justice took questions on the judicial selection process at a recent meeting of the Committee”.

Both Ms McEntee and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that the minister had answered questions at the committee hearing which took place on Tuesday of last week.

But the statement said: “The Committee notes that the Minister attended at a meeting of the Justice Select Committee on Tuesday, 17 November, for the purposes of considering the annual estimates. This is a statutory function of the Committee and essential for passage of the annual budget.

“Towards the end of the estimates consideration, a question was put to the Minister on the judicial appointments process. Whilst the Chair directed that the question was out of scope for the meeting agenda, he allowed the Minister to offer a brief response which she did. No further questions on the matter were put or taken.”

The committee has also agreed that the topic of judicial appointments, process and procedure, will form part of the work programme for 2021.

At the hearing last week, Ms McEntee addressed the controversy towards the end of an Oireachtas committee hearing on her Department’s budget after it was raised by Sinn Féin justice spokesman Martin Kenny.

However, she did not take any further questions on the issue before the meeting adjourned

In her remarks to the committee, Ms McEntee said she adhered to a “clear process” in recommending that former attorney general Séamus Woulfe be appointed to the Supreme Court.

Questions have been raised about the process by which Mr Woulfe, who is facing calls to resign over his attendance at the infamous Clifden golf dinner in August, was appointed.

The Opposition have demanded Ms McEntee makes a statement and answer questions in the Dáil after it emerged that three serving judges wrote to the Government expressing an interest in the vacancy earlier this year.

Ms McEntee and the Government insist she will only speak on the matter under the normal ministerial questions. This has led to a stand off that has effectively collapsed the Dáil business committee which agrees the House’s weekly agenda.

Responding to the committee statement, a spokesman for Ms McEntee said: “The Minister told the committee she was willing to answer questions and was happy to address this issue when it was raised with her, as the transcript shows.

“The Minister’s comments on the Six One were made in that context, and in the context of the Minister being happy to answer questions on this issue in the Dáil at a time of the opposition’s choosing.”

Online Editors