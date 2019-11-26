THE clerk of the Dáil has launched a probe into the purchase of a printer that was too big to fit into Leinster House offices.

Oireachtas boss to probe purchase of €808k printer that was too big to fit in building

Peter Finnegan, the secretary general of the Houses of the Oireachtas Service, has told the Dáil’s spending watchdog that he will have a report on the matter prepared by Thursday.

It comes as Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is set to examine the buying of an €808,000 printer which required walls to be torn down to house it in a building on Kildare Street at an estimated additional cost of €236,000.

Oireachtas officials reportedly miscalculated the measurements needed to fit the machine into printing rooms.

