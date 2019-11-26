Oireachtas boss to probe purchase of €808k printer that was too big to fit in building
THE clerk of the Dáil has launched a probe into the purchase of a printer that was too big to fit into Leinster House offices.
Peter Finnegan, the secretary general of the Houses of the Oireachtas Service, has told the Dáil’s spending watchdog that he will have a report on the matter prepared by Thursday.
It comes as Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is set to examine the buying of an €808,000 printer which required walls to be torn down to house it in a building on Kildare Street at an estimated additional cost of €236,000.
Oireachtas officials reportedly miscalculated the measurements needed to fit the machine into printing rooms.
Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry, said the PAC will raise questions about the printer claiming the issues surrounding the measurements suggest “basic incompetence”.
Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane – another PAC member - this morning claimed on RTÉ Radio that the situation was “a complete mess”.
He said that Mr Finnegan had been before the PAC in July and mentioned costs of €1.3m for replacing the printer.
Mr Cullinane said he wants to see Mr Finnegan attend another meeting of the committee to answer questions on the issue.
On Monday Mr Finnegan wrote to the PAC saying he is preparing a report on the purchase of the printer which he will submit to the Houses of the Oireachtas Commission and the PAC this week.
“The report will deal with the full costs association (sic) with the procurement together with any other relevant issue; It is my intention to have it ready in time for the PAC’s meeting this Thursday.”
He said he will be available to attend the PAC to make a statement and answer questions if required.
Online Editors