Oil prices not to blame for energy crisis, Dáil is told

The Government is blaming oil prices for the energy crisis when the cost per barrel now is less than it was in 2008, the Dáil has been told.

Independent TD Richard O'Donoghue of Limerick told Taoiseach Micheál Martin: “The facts do not support your argument that the oil price hike is the main cause of skyrocketing petrol and diesel and home heating costs.”

He said the Government story was “wrong and misleading” because in 2008, the price of a barrel of oil was $162.

“A litre of petrol was €1.32, and a litre of diesel was €1.42 (at that time),” he added.

“Today the barrel of oil is $93, which is 74pc lower than 2008,” Mr O'Donoghue said. “But today we pay €1.74 for petrol and €1.64 for diesel.”

So when the price of a barrel of oil was significantly higher than it is now, Irish consumers were paying less for their fuels… and are paying 34pc more now, he said.

“You’re blaming the price of the barrel of oil for the cost of fuel prices. The facts underline the impact of carbon tax, which was first introduced by Fianna Fáil and the Greens in 2009,” he said.

“Carbon Tax is the real reason for the increase in fuel today. If you’re going to give the real facts to the public, tell them it’s tax.”

Read More

Mr Martin said he had to disagree, saying: “Let’s deal with 2022 not 2008, which was a long time ago and a different economic situation.

“The bottom line is this: we all know the current cause of the inflationary cycle is global. Oil and gas prices have risen dramatically.

“Two-and-a-half months ago, on December 1, a barrel of oil cost $68 and now it's costing $93-$94. That's clearly a dramatic increase in a number of months, which the European Central Bank is saying is a pandemic-related cycle of inflation.

“Natural gas costs €1.65 a therm (unit of heat) today on international markets, compared with 42 cent a therm last February.

“So higher gas prices have pushed up electricity costs as gas was used to generate half of this country's electricity.”

He said that the latest CSO data on wages showed average weekly earnings rose 5.4pc in the third quarter of 2021 from a year earlier.

They were up 8.9pc from their pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter of 2019, he said.

Added to the energy issues, inflation was being fuelled by quantitative easing, which was a response to the pandemic globally, the Taoiseach said.

Another factor was that as economies have emerged from Covid, the supply of goods “has not met demand” because of supply-chain blockages.

But these “are easing somewhat now, and we hope will ease further throughout 2022 – those are the causes of the current cycle of inflation”.