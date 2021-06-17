Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has said is it “offensive” for public health experts to suggest people will manipulate rapid Covid-19 tests.

Minister Harris’s comments followed a leading consultant rubbing butter and pouring tonic water on antigen tests during an Oireachtas Committee on Transport hearing.

Consultant Immunologist Professor Mary Keogan carried out the test to support the National Public Health Emergency Team’s (Nphet) opposition to using rapid tests.

At the meeting, Labour Party TD Duncan Smith said he was “very concerned” by the professor’s display and said it showed Nphet’s distrust in the public.

Read More

Speaking on the Plinth in Leinster House, former health minister, Mr Harris said Ms Keogan’s demonstration was “somewhat offensive” as it suggested the “public would be looking to manipulate tests”.

“The people I know in this country have only looked to keep themselves and their family alive, have looked to keep their business afloat and have looked to look after each other and you know we shouldn't speak to the people in this country as though they're not smart enough to understand,” the minister said.

“I have yet to meet someone rubbing butter on an antigen test, give me a break, give me a break,” he added.

Mr Harris is running antigen test trials to see if they can play a role in students returning to university campuses.

“We spend millions and millions of euro every week keeping parts of our country locked down so why not spend €1m, which is all we are spending, on actually testing the rapid testing and stop having this academic argy bargy where Dr X says this and Doctor Y says that and the public look on none the wiser,” he added.

Appearing at the Oireachtas Committee meeting, Nphet chair Dr Tony Holohan said antigen tests should not be used to “green light” activities which could pose a risk and result in the virus spreading. Mr Holohan said taking an antigen test when a person is asymptomatic is similar to “coin toss”.