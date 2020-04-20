A ROW has broken out between Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin over competing calculations of the cost of a proposal for councils to lease social housing for developers for 100 years.

Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless has accused Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin of getting his sums wrong after the rival TD likened the policy to "Bertienomics" in an online post that he subsequently deleted.

The spat erupted after Mr Ó Broin criticised a Fianna Fáil proposal for century-long leases.

Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen made the suggestion in the Business Post saying the 100-year leases could be brought in to reduce reliance on short-term arrangements through the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP).

The row began last night when Mr Ó Broin took to Twitter to claim that it would ultimately cost €800,000 to lease a social home from a private developer over the 100 years, at a time when the same home could be built for €234,000.

He said this was based on an average annual cost of €8,000 to for 25-year leases.

Mr Ó Broin claimed "Little wonder FF bankrupted the state when last in power."

This prompted Mr Lawless to say that the €800,000 figure put forward by Mr Ó Broin is "a bit disingenuous" and a "fairer comparison" would include a calculation where the €8,000-a-year is discounted by inflation.

Mr Ó Broin argued that such lease agreements are periodically adjusted for inflation and continued to insist that a 100-year lease does not represent value for money in comparison to direct build.

Mr Lawless replied that inflation would lead to a discount factor or 4pc and even allowing for a 2pc increase in rent per year, the overall cost of the arrangement would be around €340,000, not the €800,000 Mr Ó Broin suggested.

Mr Ó Broin this evening posted on Twitter that Fianna Fáil are "in a tizzy" over the cost of the social housing proposal.

He claimed they don't understand how the scheme works and accused the rival party of "Bertienomics at their very worst".

Mr Ó Broin outlined new calculations suggesting the scheme to lease a property would cost €792,000 over 100 years.

However, it appears he subsequently deleted the tweet.

Mr Lawless posted: "After 24 hours in hiding, [Eoin Ó Broin] finally tried to fix his sums, but got it wrong again and within moments deleted his Tweet!"

He claimed: "This is even worse than the last one. He seems to have time-discounted the entire sum rather than indexing. Schools need to reopen faster than we thought".

This evening Mr Ó Broin posted a new Tweet suggesting that both he and Mr Lawless were "both wrong in our sums".

He still argued that long-term leases are two and a half times more expensive than new builds suggesting a home would cost €600,000 over 100 years.

He told Independent.ie that this figure is "based on inflation rates and discounts as advised by the Department of Finance and continued to argue that the Fianna Fáil leasing proposal "doesn't stack up".

Online Editors