O’Brien huffs, puffs and blows the housing eviction motion down – but he could still be framed as the Big Bad Wolf with looming Labour motion

Darragh O’Brien nipped out the back of Government Buildings after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to have a quick smoke and make some calls.

The Housing Minister will have welcomed the nicotine relief after a hectic couple of weeks focused on his decision, and that of the Government to lift the eviction ban in just over a week.

O’Brien’s ministerial colleagues supported a counter-motion to Sinn Féin’s private members’ motion aimed at extending the ban.

Read More

While the motion was all but pointless, it still spelled significant political upheaval for the Government and played into the opposition narrative that the decision to lift the ban was a callous move by an uncaring Coalition.

In order to vote down the Sinn Féin motion, the Government needed additional support from the Regional Independent Group (RIG), or “Reasonable Independents” as they are referred to in comparison to the Rural Independents, which is a completely different group comprised of the Healy-Raes and Mattie McGrath among others.

The RIG is led by former Fine Gael TD and ex-cabinet minister Denis Naughten, now an Independent, who contacted O’Brien last weekend following discussion with his group. They agreed to set out a series of emergency housing demands in return for their support against Sinn Féin’s motion to extend the eviction ban.

They decided on eight demands which included changes to the Crói Cónaithe refurbishment scheme for towns and villages, and most notably, an easing of the rules for nursing-home residents around income from renting their home.

“We could have put in 50 things, but we didn’t want to put in the whole shopping list,” one RIG member said.

A lot of it was on the train anyway so it made sense to just get it over the line quicker to get them on board

Indeed, not everything made the cut. Waterford TD Matt Shanahan wanted to push for tax measures for landlords but was convinced by colleagues that this would be unlikely to gain Government support on the basis it could turn the amendment into a money bill, which could only be proposed by the Government. “We looked at initiatives that would not require months of debate,” he said.

Wexford TD Verona Murphy wanted assurances on housing density in county development plans and ultimately decided not to support the Government.

However, it was agreed that the RIG proposals would be incorporated into the Coalition’s counter-motion on the basis they aligned with government policy.

“A lot of it was on the train anyway so it made sense to just get it over the line quicker to get them on board,” an O'Brien ally later said.

There was still concern within the RIG, who felt some of the Government’s motion was “wishy-washy”, so they decided to press ahead with their own amendment to the Government’s countermotion.

Expand Close Independent TD Denis Naughten. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Independent TD Denis Naughten. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

This meant a hurried incorporeal meeting of the Cabinet needed to be organised on Tuesday evening so ministers could agree to back an amendment tabled by the RIG – a move that would ensure that most of the RIG TDs backed the motion.

We did not want to play politics with such a sensitive topic and we felt some in opposition were doing that

Some Government sources sought to downplay talk of a deal being done in return for Dáil votes at a time when the Coalition stands to lose just one Green TD. But one source said there is one eye on the looming no-confidence motion in the Government expected to be tabled by the Labour Party next week. “It shows constructive engagement where reasonable ideas are put forward,” they said.

An RIG source said Labour’s threat of a no-confidence motion “played into their hands”.

“It meant we had a far stronger hand when it came to negotiating with the Government because they obviously had their eye on what might follow,” the source said.

Kildare North TD Cathal Berry said the RIG are “quite a reasonable and rational bunch”.

“The beauty of the proposals is they are all rational and are getting a very good reception across the political divide,” Berry added.

Naughten said the group saw an opportunity to make “practical suggestions” aimed at resolving the long-running housing crisis.

“We did not want to play politics with such a sensitive topic and we felt some in opposition were doing that so we just seized the opportunity to put forward policies some of us have been suggesting for years,” he added.

Naughten claims the Crói Cónaithe was his brainchild while in the Government and has also been campaigning for years to ease the rules on the Fair Deal scheme.

The Government comfortably won the Dáil motion by a margin of 15 votes today but it faces more scrutiny of its decision to lift the eviction ban over the coming weeks.

The Labour Party motion of no confidence is next up and the Government, along with its Regional Independent supporters, will have to argue its case again as hundreds of tenants potentially face eviction.