Now spend on Toy Show musical is the focus of scrutiny

It has been reported that RTÉ spent as much as €2m on last December's 'Toy Show The Musical' – and some believe the bill could be up to €3m. Photo: Ste Murray

RTÉ has discovered additional barter accounts during its review of spending in the wake of the Ryan Tubridy pay scandal.

It has also revealed that all its top 100 earners get paid more than €100,000.

In another series of shocking revelations, it has emerged:

• RTÉ agreed to pay for food, drink and even guests at Renault events.

• Incoming Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty was promised business-class flights for rehearsals

• Station bosses haven’t been able to provide details of spending on Toy Show The Musical

• Dee Forbes wrote a letter assuring Ryan Tubridy of no pay cuts before 2025

On foot of the new revelations, Finance Minister Michael McGrath last night twice refused to express confidence in RTÉ’s executive board while speaking on Virgin Media One.

The review of the broadcaster’s finances sparked by appearances before Dáil committees has now found more secret accounts similar to the one used to top up Ryan Tubridy’s salary.

“RTÉ will provide comment and context regarding these barter accounts at tomorrow’s Joint Oireachtas Committee meeting,” an RTÉ spokesperson said last night.

The RTÉ board held an emergency meeting yesterday where it was provided with an update on a Grant Thornton review into RTÉ’s finances.

RTÉ rented space at Croke Park's Davin Stand between late October and December 1 for rehearsals ahead of 'Toy Show The Musical's' opening night

This review has discovered that rather than one single barter account outside the remit of RTÉ’s finance department, there were, in fact, several barter accounts – all outside the remit of the station’s finance department.

The board was told that the cumulative figure spent through these accounts over a 10-year period was €1.25m - the same figure disclosed to the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee last week – however it has not been confirmed if this is completely accurate.

Among a raft of documents supplied by RTÉ to committee members was a breakdown of pay for the station’s top 100 earners.

An analysis by the Irish Independent shows all executive board members get between €24,100 and €31,711 in allowances every year as well as salaries between €169,950 and €250,000.

There are 84 staff members and 16 contractors in the top 100 list. Of these, 10 are members of the executive board, 59 people hold management positions and 31 people are presenters or not in management.

Former RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes and Ryan Tubridy. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

At the top of the earnings list are presenters, not managers. The top three earners make €515,000, followed by €343,083 and €342,000.

It also emerged last night that RTÉ rented out space at Croke Park for six weeks last year for rehearsals for its box-office flop Toy Show: The Musical.

There is growing political concern over the money spent by the embattled broadcaster on the stage spin-off of The Late Late Toy Show, which ran at the 2,000-seater Convention Centre last December. The show received poor reviews and failed to sell out.

New barter accounts only just discovered are believed to be linked to the musical.

RTÉ told the Oireachtas Media Committee late last night that it was not able to provide details on expenditure on the Toy Show: The Musical due to “ongoing financial verification” and said these records would be supplied “as early as possible”.

It has been reported that RTÉ spent as much as €2m on the failed musical – although some insiders believe it could be up to €3m and they further claim the losses from it are significant.

RTÉ headquarters in Donnybrook, Dublin 4. File photo

Croke Park stadium director Peter McKenna confirmed that RTÉ rented space in the Davin Stand between October 21 and December 1 last for intermittent rehearsals for the show.

RTÉ said it needed the space at Croke Park because it “did not have the sufficient space in its studios” on its own Montrose complex in Donnybrook “to meet the production/rehearsal requirements”. The venue was also used for a press launch event in November.

Croke Park and RTÉ declined to say how much it cost to rent the space at Croke Park. This is likely to be scrutinised by TDs on the two Oireachtas committees investigating the ongoing financial controversies at the broadcaster.

The musical was sponsored by Renault, the car maker at the centre of the Tubridy secret payments debacle.