Notre Dame fire prompts Taoiseach to consider review of fire precautions at historic sites in Ireland
The devastating fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris means Government will consider a major review of fire precautions at Irish historic buildings, the Taoiseach has said.
Mr Varadkar said such a review “could be a good idea” and he would consult the Housing and Heritage Ministers about such a move.
The Taoiseach was replying to Labour leader, Brendan Howlin, who raised the issue. Mr Varadkar said a fire precautions review had taken place on apartment blocks following the Grenfell tower fire tragedy in London last summer.
Mr Howlin asked if, following the Notre Dame fire if there were plans for an audit at heritage buildings such as Dublin Castle, Christchurch or St Patrick’s Cathedrals, or at similar buildings around the country. He said this could ensure these places are equipped with the latest fire protection systems.
The Labour leader said what happened in Paris “should be a wake-up call” for Ireland’s heritage property managers. He suggested a fund for both private and public sectors to “ensure we take preventive measures in advance”.
Mr Varadkar said there were no plans at present but it was a “helpful suggestion” and he would take it up with the relevant Ministers. “It could be a good idea.”
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil that all Irish people extend their sympathy to France and to Catholics across the world after Monday’s devastating fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Mr Varadkar said the fire was particularly devastating because it came during Holy Week which is a prelude to Easter, the feast of hope and re-birth.
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin extended sympathy to the people of France on the damage to the “iconic and historic” cathedral.
“Many of us experienced the joy of visiting it and we extend our sympathy to the French people,” Mr Martin told the Dáil.
Sinn Féin leader, Mary Lou McDonald, said she had no doubt that the historic cathedral will be rebuilt, as she added her party’s expressions of sympathy.
“The world looked on with horror at the inferno at Notre Dame Cathedral,” Ms McDonald said.
Labour leader, Brendan Howlin, also extended sympathy to the people of Paris and France following the devastating fire.
"It's a world heritage site that we hope can be restored," the Labour leader told the Dáil.
