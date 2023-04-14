Not only the ‘Brits’ breathing a little easier following agent’s demise

The British security services won’t be alone in breathing a sigh of relief at the death of Freddie Scappaticci, who has taken his secrets to the grave.

Stakeknife’s dirty deeds began to surface in the media 20 years ago. Far from helping to shine a light on the truth, Sinn Fein and the IRA sought to bury it.

Everything possible was done to discredit those trying to expose ‘Scap’ as a British agent in 2003.

He was outed by a former British military intelligence operative known as Martin Ingram.

Panorama journalist John Ware later revealed how Scappaticci had met two IRA leaders and reached “an understanding”: he would strenuously deny being Stakeknife and they wouldn’t challenge him.

After the stories outing him, Scappaticci proclaimed his innocence. The Sinn Fein machine swung into action.

Martin McGuinness denounced the “nameless, faceless securocrats” making outrageous allegations against an innocent west Belfast man.

“Mr Scappaticci is the only person with the courage to go before the cameras and put himself before the media and to issue a statement in his own name,” McGuinness gushed.

Gerry Adams, meanwhile, said he believed Scappaticci, and rebuked journalists who had pursued the story.

Bizarrely, the then Sinn Fein president declared: “The losers were the media folk because, in an unquestioning way, they took a line from faceless people.

“There is a big job of work to be done by the media to redeem themselves.”

Scappaticci surely appreciated such support.

“The republican movement have been fantastic,” he told the Andersonstown News. “Without the help of the republican movement, I don’t think I could have got through this.”

But IRA grassroots, unlike their political leaders, were unsympathetic to his plight.

I spoke to activists in May 2003 for the Irish Times.

“A lot of ordinary volunteers are very concerned by these (Stakeknife) allegations,” a west Belfast member told me. “They are frustrated because they don’t seem to be getting answers.

“And some are getting angry because other people have ended up down a hole in the ground on very little evidence

“Yet the leadership has said it doesn’t even want to question this man. We sense something isn’t right.”

An Ardoyne member spoke of growing fears and resentment that Scappaticci may have been “let off the hook” as part of a damage limitation exercise by the IRA leadership.

“They know if they admitted he worked for the Brits for over two decades, their credibility would be seriously damaged,” he told me.

“There is increasing suspicion that a deal has been done.”

How true those words turned out to be.

Had Scappaticci ever spilled his guts, we would have learned how the British used their man to shape the IRA — those republicans he was instructed to protect, and those he was ordered to cast suspicion on.

He will have instinctively identified other leading agents in the ranks.

Informers are often well placed to spot fellow informers given their shared pattern of behaviour.

Contemplating the life and death of Freddie Scappaticci, it is very clear that it isn’t just the British Establishment which has a vested interested in silencing dirty war truths.