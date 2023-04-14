| 2.2°C Dublin

Not only the ‘Brits’ breathing a little easier following agent’s demise

Suzanne Breen

Exposure of spy’s secrets would have been just as embarrassing for Sinn Fein and Provos

The British security services won’t be alone in breathing a sigh of relief at the death of Freddie Scappaticci, who has taken his secrets to the grave.

Stakeknife’s dirty deeds began to surface in the media 20 years ago. Far from helping to shine a light on the truth, Sinn Fein and the IRA sought to bury it.

