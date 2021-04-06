‘Not many kids in my constituency go on holidays in the South of France' – Fianna Fáil TD Paul McAuliffe urges fightback against Fine Gael’s reluctance over quarantine rules

Fianna Fail’s Paul McAuliffe pictured after he was elected in Dublin North West constituency during the 2020 General Election count in the RDS.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 10/2/20

Fianna Fáil ministers are being urged to fight back against Fine Gael’s “ideological” opposition to imposing hotel quarantining rules on more EU countries and the US.

Fianna Fáil backbench TD Paul McAuliffe also suggested Fine Gael’s reluctance to add more countries to the list may be down to the “demographics of their constituencies”.

“There’s not many people in my constituency who are going on holidays in the South of France or who have kids studying in Erasmus programmes in Central Europe maybe that’s the case in Fine Gael constituencies but this type of talk is alienating most people living under lockdown for the best part of a year,” he told Independent.ie

Mr McAuliffe called on Taoiseach Micheál Martin to side with the public health advice on hotel quarantining rather than weighing in behind Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney who have sought to delay the addition of new countries.

“There is an economic ideology in Fine Gael and also an EU ideology on the freedom of movement of member States and when they overlap you are going to have consequences here in Ireland,” he added.

“I think Coveney’s position as Foreign Affairs Minister makes him more susceptible to listening to international voices on quarantining and I think he needs to turn his ear towards Ireland and listen to what people in this country are saying,” he added.

The Taoiseach has not spoken on the Fine Gael opposition to adding countries the list but his spokesperson said there is a need to be “balance between public health and legal advice”. Mr Martin’s spokesperson, along with many others in government, have yet to reveal why legal issue are only arising now after mandatory hotel quarantine legislation passed through the Dáil.

Mr Coveney and Mr Varadkar both publicly raised issues with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly’s plans to add EU states and the US.

Green Party Leader and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has refrained from speaking publicly but is believed to be in favour of following the public health advice.

Mr McAuliffe, who has a quarantine hotel in his Dublin North West constituency, said he did not believe 10 days of quarantining is a “major imposition” on people who want to travel aboard for non-essential reasons.

“The people of this country have been asked to quarantine for more than 52 weeks so people who want to go on holidays abroad should be asked to quarantine for less than two weeks when they return to protect everyone else,” he added.

Mr McAuliffe said Irish people are currently prohibited from travelling into the US for non-essential reasons yet there is resistance in Fine Gael to adding America to the quarantine list.

“As a backbench TD, I want the Government to crystallise very clearly why they are disagreeing with public health advice on quarantining and if they can’t we need to press ahead and add those countries,” he said.

“An extension of the quarantine programme would be a vote of confidence in our vaccine programme which people are finally beginning to the impact of in their communities

“We have worked too hard to not to impose a small sacrifice on people who travel into the country when new cases and variants are raging in central Europe,” he added.

A spokesperson for Mr Donnelly said discussions on quarantining will be ongoing throughout this week in advance of next Cabinet meeting.

A spokesperson for Minister Coveney said: “Officials will work away this week with a view to having a recommendation to cabinet at next meeting.”

