Not in my back yard: Green Minister for Community opposes public housing just yards from his own home

The Government minister in charge of community development is opposing public housing being built just 25 yards behind his own house.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is criticising Opposition parties for objecting to housing projects. But Green Party Minister Joe O'Brien is leading a campaign against the rezoning of a slice of public-owned land in his own estate in Dublin's commuter belt.

The minister says the site is on green space and the rezoned public land would be used for housing by the local council.

The Green TD claims the rezoning and new housing will result in the loss of two football pitches. But the local council says the pitches are not in danger and will be protected.

Fingal County Council has a shortage of social housing and is seeking to build houses in some areas with existing infrastructure.

The council is proposing to add some additional houses to the council estate in Skerries, which has existing roads, sewerage and electricity. The estate also has a community centre and a school, along with nearby access to shops and public transport.

A commuter train station is within walking distance, with the train journey into Dublin city centre taking less than 40 minutes.

The rezoning would take about a third of the green space in the estate for new housing. The site to be rezoned is located 25 yards from the minister's own house, which is adjacent to the green space.

Fingal County Council says the two football pitches will not be impacted by any development. “It would be the council’s intention that the pitches are protected,” a spokesperson said.

Nonetheless, the Mr O'Brien is telling residents in the Mourne Estate to lobby councillors to oppose the move as he is “against this proposed change”.

"If the proposed rezoning happens, Fingal County Council could use almost half of the area for housing resulting in the loss of two playing pitches as they are,” he says in a leaflet delivered to his estate.

This week, the Taoiseach attacked Sinn Féin for opposing housing. "What the Irish people cannot afford and what the renters cannot afford is Sinn Féin and others – I apply this to everybody – consistently opposing housing projects that will increase supply,” he said.

"It is a crisis, but the most effective way of dealing with it is to get housing supply in place.”

Mr O'Brien is the Green Party TD for Dublin Fingal and Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities at the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Just after becoming a minister 18 months ago, Mr O’Brien abstained on a vote on Government legislation to extend protection to renters impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic because he felt it didn’t go far enough and “that it could have been stronger in terms of preventing and reducing homelessness”.

"The issue of homelessness is an extremely important one for me, I’ve worked in the area, I’ve been a whistleblower in the area, I have friends who work in the NGOs and I feel we need to do everything we can to tackle it. I’m elected in part to be a legislator,” he said at the time.

The minister was asked by Independent.ie to explain how he can now justify opposing public land being rezoned for housing, adjacent to his own house, in the middle of a housing crisis.

“We absolutely need more housing and the housing completion rates have increased significantly in the last year. But people in Dublin Fingal know better than most that proper housing is not just bricks and mortar.

"Children need spaces to play, adults to exercise and sports clubs to play games. If the proposed scale of rezoning goes ahead, it has the potential to make two soccer pitches unviable.

"A small local community club, Mourne Celtic, play their homes games here – where will they go in a town where there is already huge pressure on available pitches and playing space? There is a right way and a wrong way to build more housing, it must also be about building and supporting communities. Taking scarce and precious community and club green space is not the way. It’s important to note too that there is not a scarcity of zoned land in Fingal.

“It is clear from looking at the map of the proposed rezoning that both pitches currently in use by Mourne Celtic would be rendered unusable should building proceed there.

"Given that Fingal County Council have just recently helped facilitate the provision of changing units/dressing rooms on this site for Mourne Celtic, it is even more confusing as to why it is not obvious that this site is crucial for the football club and the local community that use it,” he said.

When asked if the minister had actually asked the council if the pitches would be affected, his spokesperson said: “The minister has carefully studied the proposed plan and has engaged with the LDP process through the normal channels of engagement including local councillors.”