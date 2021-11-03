Not enough funding to progress ‘significant’ number of projects in National Development Plan, transport chief warns

There are insufficient funds to progress a “significant” amount of projects in the National Development Plan, according to a transport chief.

The Oireachtas transport committee heard on Wednesday that “insufficient funds” from 2021 to 2025 will see projects stall over the next three years.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) chief executive Peter Walsh told TDs and senators that there is not enough funding to provide for projects under the plan.

“There is insufficient funds in the period from 2021 to 2025 to progress a significant number of the projects that are listed,” Mr Walsh said.

“I don’t want to create false expectations around that, we will progress whatever projects we can in accordance with the priorities as set out in the NDP.”

He said that the €4bn which has been allocated past 2026 will allow for progress on those projects.

The €165bn infrastructure plan, launched by the Government last month, promised to put a greater emphasis on public transport and renewable energy developments.

However, Opposition politicians raised questions about how many of the projects within the plan would actually be delivered.

Sinn Féin TD Darren O’Rourke asked if it was the case that “many” of the projects in NDP will “waste people’s time for a number of years”.

When Deputy O’Rourke asked if he was correct in saying that the funding is “not there to deliver on the projects”, Mr Walsh said that he was.

He also said that when the NDP was being developed, there was a “degree of uncertainty” as to whether or not certain projects would get the green light.

“You could charahterise it as being a couple of months where there was a degree of uncertainty in progressing with contracts that would run into 2022, was something we had to be careful of,” he said.

The committee also heard that Government approval for the MetroLink to Dublin Airport is expected “early next year”.

A preliminary business case has been put forward and the Department of Transport is currently reviewing it.

NTA director of transport planning Hugh Creegan told the committee that the Government is expected to sign off on plans for the Metro early next year,.

A planning application will then be submitted to An Bórd Pleanála before the summer of 2022.

The MetroLink is currently down in the plan as costing over €1bn, but a timeline for its delivery remains unclear.

TDs and senators also heard that the Department of Transport has also been in touch with TII since Cork Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor threatened to leave the party over the Castlemartyr and Killeagh bypass projects on the N25 along with the Fota Road into Cobh.

Deputy O’Connor threatened to leave the party after saying that he felt misled by senior Government officials that they would be included in the NDP.

He then said that he would stay in the party after meetings with party leader Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for Transport and Green leader Eamon Ryan.

