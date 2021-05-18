It is “not appropriate” for the Attorney General to be on the new Judicial Appointments Commission as a non-voting member and also to sit at Cabinet when vacancies come up, the Government has been warned today.

The Law Society reminded a Dáil committee of its “long-held view that it is not appropriate that the Attorney General would have a dual function in the process – both at the Commission and the Cabinet table.”

There was controversy last year in a separate instance when the office of the then- Attorney General, Seamus Woulfe, sought the recommendations of JAAB, the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board, on a Supreme Court vacancy.

Mr Woulfe himself was subsequently appointed to the vacancy on foot of a Government recommendation to the President. The JAAB is now to be replaced by the new commission.

Mr James Cahill, President of the Law Society, has told the Justice Committee that it is is critically important that a representative from each branch of the profession is appointed to the Commission.

A previous reform Bill would have included in the Commission ‘a practising solicitor nominated by the President for the time being of the Law Society of Ireland’ as a member of the Commission. But this provision has not been retained in the new proposals.

Meanwhile the Council of Bar of Ireland says that the establishment of the Judicial Appointments Commission is “costly and unnecessary” when the current JAAB could be reorganised so as to perform the same functions.

“Alternatively, administrative support functions could be shared with the Judicial Council. It is the council’s view that scarce resources are better used in underpinning and supporting the judiciary in its functions,” says Maura McNally SC, chair of the Bar organisation.

It welcomes the reduction in the number of members of the Commission from 17 to 9 and agrees that a reduced number encourages consensus and aids decision-making.

However it says it is “of concern” that neither the Chair of the Council of The Bar of Ireland nor the President of the Law Society are included as members of the Commission.

This will result in no member of the new Commission being there to represent either of the professions from which candidates may be selected.

It suggests that including such representatives would mean they would be “in a position to provide a more complete picture of attributes of applicants.”

Ms McNally said in her opening statement: “Appointment as a judge is a unique occupation and the skills required may not always be obvious on paper or indeed at interview.”

The Bill also has “no provision is made in the Bill for an alternate to the Attorney General when the Attorney General is in fact the applicant for a judicial position,” Ms McNally adds.

“The Bar of Ireland is of the view that where the Attorney General has recused her/himself— as s/he is an applicant for such judicial office — an alternate should sit.

“In such situations the expertise, advice, knowledge and skills of the Chair of the Council of The Bar of Ireland would be of particular benefit to the Commission.”

It also says the maximum number of persons recommended to a Minister for Justice to bring before Cabinet should be three, as opposed to the five specified in the Bill.

“There is no rationale for recommending five people for one available role, particularly where the recommended candidates are not ranked.”

The Bar of Ireland recommends an exercise of ranking applicants on the basis of merit.

“This is particularly important if the proposed legislation does not reduce the long list from five,” Ms McNally said.